Temps d’échange: partager sa voiture, comment on fait? L’échappée Saint-Julien-Chapteuil

L’échappée 18 avenue Jules Romains Saint-Julien-Chapteuil Haute-Loire
Début : 2025-11-30 10:00:00
fin : 2025-11-30 12:00:00
2025-11-30
Echange et discussion sur le thème du partage de voiture: témoignages, infos, ateliers…
Entrée libre et gratuite. Ouvert à tous.
Organisé par l’atelier des possibles et l’assemblée.
L’échappée 18 avenue Jules Romains Saint-Julien-Chapteuil 43260 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 81 20 97 40
English :
Exchange and discussion on the theme of car sharing: testimonials, information, workshops…
Free admission. Open to all.
Organized by l’atelier des possibles and l’assemblée.
German :
Austausch und Diskussion über das Thema Autoteilen: Erfahrungsberichte, Infos, Workshops…
Eintritt frei und kostenlos. Für alle offen.
Organisiert von der Werkstatt der Möglichkeiten und der Versammlung.
Italiano :
Scambio e discussione sul tema del car sharing: testimonianze, informazioni, workshop…
Ingresso libero. Aperto a tutti.
Organizzato da l’atelier des possibles e l’assemblée.
Espanol :
Intercambio y debate sobre el tema del coche compartido: testimonios, información, talleres…
Entrada gratuita. Abierto a todos.
Organizado por l’atelier des possibles y l’assemblée.
