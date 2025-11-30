Temps d’échange: partager sa voiture, comment on fait? L’échappée Saint-Julien-Chapteuil

Temps d’échange: partager sa voiture, comment on fait?

Tarif : – –

Début : 2025-11-30 10:00:00

fin : 2025-11-30 12:00:00

Echange et discussion sur le thème du partage de voiture: témoignages, infos, ateliers…

Entrée libre et gratuite. Ouvert à tous.

Organisé par l’atelier des possibles et l’assemblée.

L’échappée 18 avenue Jules Romains Saint-Julien-Chapteuil 43260 Haute-Loire Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 7 81 20 97 40

English :

Exchange and discussion on the theme of car sharing: testimonials, information, workshops…

Free admission. Open to all.

Organized by l’atelier des possibles and l’assemblée.

German :

Austausch und Diskussion über das Thema Autoteilen: Erfahrungsberichte, Infos, Workshops…

Eintritt frei und kostenlos. Für alle offen.

Organisiert von der Werkstatt der Möglichkeiten und der Versammlung.

Italiano :

Scambio e discussione sul tema del car sharing: testimonianze, informazioni, workshop…

Ingresso libero. Aperto a tutti.

Organizzato da l’atelier des possibles e l’assemblée.

Espanol :

Intercambio y debate sobre el tema del coche compartido: testimonios, información, talleres…

Entrada gratuita. Abierto a todos.

Organizado por l’atelier des possibles y l’assemblée.

