TENDANCES CRÉATIVES, LE SALON DES LOISIRS CRÉATIFS Pérols

TENDANCES CRÉATIVES, LE SALON DES LOISIRS CRÉATIFS

Route de la Foire Pérols Hérault

Début : 2026-03-12

fin : 2026-03-15

2026-03-12

Adeptes du Faire Soi-même, ce rendez-vous est fait pour vous !

Couture, home-déco, tissus, patrons, cuirs, accessoires DIY, customisation, kits, mercerie, perles, tricot, crochet, laines, machines à coudre, broderie, art du fil, perles, scrapbooking, patchwork, astuces et matériel de bricolage…

Il y en a pour tous les goûts !

Route de la Foire Pérols 34470 Hérault Occitanie

English :

Do-it-yourself enthusiasts, this is the event for you!

Sewing, home-deco, fabrics, patterns, leathers, DIY accessories, customization, kits, haberdashery, beads, knitting, crochet, wools, sewing machines, embroidery, thread art, beads, scrapbooking, patchwork, DIY tips and materials?

There’s something for everyone!

