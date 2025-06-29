Tenteling en fête – Tenteling, 29 juin 2025 07:00, Tenteling.

Moselle

Tenteling en fête

Tenteling en fête ! Animations, marché artisanal, tours en Poney, flippers électriques, glaces. Soirée dansante J&P Music. Pizzas et flamms en soirée.Tout public

Tenteling 57980 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 87 02 51 80 contact@tenteling.fr

English :

Tenteling celebrates! Entertainment, craft market, pony rides, pinball machines, ice cream. J&P Music dance party. Pizzas and flamms in the evening.

German :

Tenteling in Feierlaune! Animationen, Kunsthandwerksmarkt, Ponyreiten, elektrische Flipperautomaten, Eis. Tanzabend mit J&P Music. Pizzas und Flamms am Abend.

Italiano :

Tenteling festeggia! Intrattenimento, mercatino dell’artigianato, passeggiate sui pony, flipper, gelati. Serata danzante con musica J&P. Pizze e fiammate in serata.

Espanol :

¡Tenteling está de fiesta! Animación, mercado artesanal, paseos en poni, máquinas de pinball, helados. Velada de baile J&P Music. Pizzas y flamenquines por la noche.

