Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron Théâtre de l’enchanteur Amathay-Vésigneux
Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron
Théâtre de l’enchanteur 8 bis grande rue Amathay-Vésigneux Doubs
Tarif : 5 – 5 – EUR
Tarif enfant
Début : 2026-03-29 17:00:00
Dernière Date ! La compagnie Les Croustillants joue Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron. Pièce jouée sans entracte, buvette et petite restauration après le spectacle. .
Théâtre de l’enchanteur 8 bis grande rue Amathay-Vésigneux 25330 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 39 55 06
