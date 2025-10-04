Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron Foyer Sainte Anne Bolandoz

Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron Foyer Sainte Anne Bolandoz samedi 4 octobre 2025.

Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron

Foyer Sainte Anne 9B Grande Rue, 25330 Bolandoz Bolandoz Doubs

Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif
Tarif de base

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-10-04 20:00:00
fin : 2025-10-18

Date(s) :
2025-10-04 2025-10-05 2025-10-11 2025-10-18

La compagnie Les Croustillants présente sa nouvelle pièce, Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron. Pièce jouée sans entracte, buvette et petite restauration après le spectacle.   .

Foyer Sainte Anne 9B Grande Rue, 25330 Bolandoz Bolandoz 25330 Doubs Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 6 77 39 55 06 

English : Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron

German : Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement Thé à la menthe ou t’es citron Bolandoz a été mis à jour le 2025-09-02 par OFFICE DE TOURISME DESTINATION LOUE LISON