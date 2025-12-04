The celtic social club + 1 ère partie 18 avenue de Fontbouillant Montluçon

The celtic social club + 1 ère partie 18 avenue de Fontbouillant Montluçon jeudi 4 décembre 2025.

The celtic social club + 1 ère partie

18 avenue de Fontbouillant 109 L’Embarcadère Montluçon Allier

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-04 20:30:00

fin : 2025-12-04

Date(s) :

2025-12-04

Dix ans après sa création aux Vieilles Charrues, The Celtic Social Club fête son anniversaire avec un 10th Anniversary Tour festif et fédérateur.

18 avenue de Fontbouillant 109 L’Embarcadère Montluçon 03100 Allier Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 893 02 50 13

English :

Ten years after its creation at Les Vieilles Charrues, The Celtic Social Club celebrates its anniversary with a festive and unifying 10th Anniversary Tour.

German :

Zehn Jahre nach seiner Gründung bei den Vieilles Charrues feiert The Celtic Social Club seinen Geburtstag mit einer festlichen und verbindenden 10th Anniversary Tour.

Italiano :

Dieci anni dopo la sua creazione a Les Vieilles Charrues, il Celtic Social Club celebra il suo anniversario con un festoso e unificante 10th Anniversary Tour.

Espanol :

Diez años después de su creación en Les Vieilles Charrues, The Celtic Social Club celebra su aniversario con una festiva y unificadora Gira del 10º Aniversario.

