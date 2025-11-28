THE CHRISTINE’S LA BLONDE Lille

THE CHRISTINE’S Vendredi 28 novembre, 21h00 LA BLONDE Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00

Trio Rockabilly, Twist et Garage Lillois, inspiré par la nouvelle éponyme de Stephen King, The Christines hurlent un Rock’n’Roll furieux, passionnel, et diablement dansant !

Insta

LA BLONDE 19 rue des Bouchers, 59800 Lille Lille 59800 Vieux-Lille Nord Hauts-de-France https://www.facebook.com/Lablonde.bar/?locale=fr_FR [{« data »: {« author »: « the_christines », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « The_Christines_hdf_official (@the_christines) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/466054766_1129581238500184_7281318499593375274_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby40MzcuYzIifQ&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-1.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=104&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QFZAgLuUZwWPJMKCEWxNavNb-C2nVUmQZY87-x1U3rf3vLs5rj34LMTe1onWiDgCS0&_nc_ohc=f9vwEYOEVf8Q7kNvwH1PuKZ&_nc_gid=l-rfzOyTpwJO6daoiUrbFA&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfYZHrNegWxLjSOyOsvaeqFGb0zJlXKDE9Ac48bKPbIHyw&oe=68BF22AA&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_christines?igsh=Mnd6azZxaHlubzU1 », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_christines?igsh=Mnd6azZxaHlubzU1 »}] Bar La Blonde LILLE

En couple, en famille, entre amis, venez profiter d’une ambiance typique

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rockabilly