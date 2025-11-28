THE CHRISTINE’S LA BLONDE Lille
Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00
Fin : 2025-11-28T21:00:00 – 2025-11-28T23:30:00
Trio Rockabilly, Twist et Garage Lillois, inspiré par la nouvelle éponyme de Stephen King, The Christines hurlent un Rock’n’Roll furieux, passionnel, et diablement dansant !
En couple, en famille, entre amis, venez profiter d’une ambiance typique
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Rockabilly