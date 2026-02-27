The Common Line Avoriaz SERMA Morzine

The Common Line Avoriaz

The Common Line, un projet de Lucas Beaufort, est un événement artistique et communautaire célébrant l’essence du snowboard la passion, le partage et la liberté. Nous vous donnons rendez-vous les 4 et 5 avril à Avoriaz pour cette étape unique.

English : The Common Line Avoriaz

The Common Line, a project by Lucas Beaufort, is an artistic and community-driven event celebrating the essence of snowboarding — passion, sharing, and freedom.

Join us on April 4th and 5th in Avoriaz for this unique stop of the tour.

