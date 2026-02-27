The Common Line Avoriaz SERMA Morzine
The Common Line Avoriaz SERMA Morzine samedi 4 avril 2026.
The Common Line Avoriaz
SERMA 98 Place Jean VUARNET Morzine Haute-Savoie
Début : 2026-04-04
fin : 2026-04-05
2026-04-04
The Common Line, un projet de Lucas Beaufort, est un événement artistique et communautaire célébrant l’essence du snowboard la passion, le partage et la liberté. Nous vous donnons rendez-vous les 4 et 5 avril à Avoriaz pour cette étape unique.
SERMA 98 Place Jean VUARNET Morzine 74110 Haute-Savoie Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 50 74 02 11 info@avoriaz.com
English : The Common Line Avoriaz
The Common Line, a project by Lucas Beaufort, is an artistic and community-driven event celebrating the essence of snowboarding — passion, sharing, and freedom.
Join us on April 4th and 5th in Avoriaz for this unique stop of the tour.
