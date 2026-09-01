Informations pratiques

Arthon

Thé dansant

Chemin du Stade Arthon Indre

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR

12

Tarif de base – plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi 2026-09-17 14:30:00

fin : 2026-09-17

Date(s) :

2026-09-17

Thé dansant organisé le 17 septembre à partir de 14h30 au profit d’Octobre Rose.

Animé par l’orchestre de Quentin Laroche. 12 .

Chemin du Stade Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 36 76 02

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The dance party will be held on September 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. to benefit Pink October.

L’événement Thé dansant Arthon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme