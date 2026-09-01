AGENDA · Arthon
Thé dansant Arthon
jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · Arthon
Informations pratiques
Arthon
Thé dansant
Chemin du Stade Arthon Indre
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base – plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2026-09-17 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-17
Date(s) :
2026-09-17
Thé dansant organisé le 17 septembre à partir de 14h30 au profit d’Octobre Rose.
Animé par l’orchestre de Quentin Laroche. 12 .
Chemin du Stade Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 36 76 02
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
The dance party will be held on September 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. to benefit Pink October.
L’événement Thé dansant Arthon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme