UNIDIVERSLE MÉDIAVERS CULTUREL
AGENDA · Arthon

Thé dansant Arthon

jeudi 17 septembre 2026 · Arthon

Thé dansant Arthon

Informations pratiques

Début
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Fin
jeudi 17 septembre 2026
Heure de début
14:30:00
Adresse
Chemin du Stade
Ville
36330 Arthon
Département
Indre
Tarif
12 12 12 Tarif de base - plein tarif

Arthon

Thé dansant

Chemin du Stade Arthon Indre

Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
12
Tarif de base – plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Jeudi 2026-09-17 14:30:00
fin : 2026-09-17

Date(s) :
2026-09-17

Thé dansant organisé le 17 septembre à partir de 14h30 au profit d’Octobre Rose.
Animé par l’orchestre de Quentin Laroche. 12  .

Chemin du Stade Arthon 36330 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 2 54 36 76 02 

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

The dance party will be held on September 17 starting at 2:30 p.m. to benefit Pink October.

L’événement Thé dansant Arthon a été mis à jour le 2026-09-11 par OT Châteauroux Berry Tourisme