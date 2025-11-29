Thé Dansant au profit du Téléthon Vatan
Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps Vatan Indre
Tarif : 10 – 10 – EUR
Début : Samedi 2025-11-29 14:30:00
Le Comité des Fêtes de Vatan organise, avec l’aide de la mairie de Vatan, un Thé dansant au profit du Téléthon le samedi 29 novembre à 14h30.
Après-midi animé par DJ Karine et Lulu.
Buvette sur place.
Pâtisseries offertes. 10 .
Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 43 26 27 04
English :
The Comité des Fêtes de Vatan, with the help of the Mairie de Vatan, is organizing a Thé dansant in aid of the Telethon on Saturday November 29 at 2.30pm.
German :
Das Festkomitee von Vatan organisiert mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung von Vatan am Samstag, den 29. November um 14:30 Uhr einen Thé Dansant zugunsten des Telethon.
Italiano :
Il Comitato delle Feste di Vatan, con l’aiuto del Comune di Vatan, organizza un ballo del tè a favore di Telethon sabato 29 novembre alle 14.30.
Espanol :
El Comité des Fêtes de Vatan, con la ayuda del Ayuntamiento de Vatan, organiza un Baile del Té a beneficio del Teletón el sábado 29 de noviembre a las 14h30.
