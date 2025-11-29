Thé Dansant au profit du Téléthon

Le Comité des Fêtes de Vatan organise, avec l’aide de la mairie de Vatan, un Thé dansant au profit du Téléthon le samedi 29 novembre à 14h30.

Après-midi animé par DJ Karine et Lulu.

Buvette sur place.

Pâtisseries offertes. 10 .

Rue Ferdinand de Lesseps Vatan 36150 Indre Centre-Val de Loire +33 6 43 26 27 04

English :

The Comité des Fêtes de Vatan, with the help of the Mairie de Vatan, is organizing a Thé dansant in aid of the Telethon on Saturday November 29 at 2.30pm.

German :

Das Festkomitee von Vatan organisiert mit Unterstützung der Stadtverwaltung von Vatan am Samstag, den 29. November um 14:30 Uhr einen Thé Dansant zugunsten des Telethon.

Italiano :

Il Comitato delle Feste di Vatan, con l’aiuto del Comune di Vatan, organizza un ballo del tè a favore di Telethon sabato 29 novembre alle 14.30.

Espanol :

El Comité des Fêtes de Vatan, con la ayuda del Ayuntamiento de Vatan, organiza un Baile del Té a beneficio del Teletón el sábado 29 de noviembre a las 14h30.

L'événement Thé Dansant au profit du Téléthon Vatan a été mis à jour le 2025-11-19