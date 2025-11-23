Thé dansant Diebling
Thé dansant Diebling dimanche 23 novembre 2025.
Thé dansant
Diebling Moselle
Tarif : – –
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2025-11-23
fin : 2025-11-23
Date(s) :
2025-11-23
Le Gym’club organise son thé dansant annuel. Petite restauration sur place. Animé par l’orchestre Fasila Danser.Tout public
.
Diebling 57980 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 84 59 09 31 mairie@diebling.fr
English :
The Gym’club organizes its annual tea dance. Light refreshments available. Entertainment by the Fasila Danser orchestra.
German :
Der Gym’club organisiert seinen jährlichen Tanztee. Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort. Animiert von der Band Fasila Danser.
Italiano :
Il Gym’club organizza l’annuale ballo del tè. Disponibile un leggero rinfresco. Intrattenimento a cura del gruppo Fasila Danser.
Espanol :
El Gym’club organiza su baile anual del té. Habrá refrescos. Entretenimiento a cargo de la banda Fasila Danser.
L’événement Thé dansant Diebling a été mis à jour le 2025-10-31 par FORBACH TOURISME