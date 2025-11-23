Thé dansant

Diebling Moselle

Le Gym’club organise son thé dansant annuel. Petite restauration sur place. Animé par l’orchestre Fasila Danser.Tout public

Diebling 57980 Moselle Grand Est +33 7 84 59 09 31 mairie@diebling.fr

English :

The Gym’club organizes its annual tea dance. Light refreshments available. Entertainment by the Fasila Danser orchestra.

German :

Der Gym’club organisiert seinen jährlichen Tanztee. Kleine Speisen und Getränke vor Ort. Animiert von der Band Fasila Danser.

Italiano :

Il Gym’club organizza l’annuale ballo del tè. Disponibile un leggero rinfresco. Intrattenimento a cura del gruppo Fasila Danser.

Espanol :

El Gym’club organiza su baile anual del té. Habrá refrescos. Entretenimiento a cargo de la banda Fasila Danser.

