Thé dansant du Téléthon à Figeac Figeac

Thé dansant du Téléthon à Figeac
Espace François Mitterrand Figeac Lot
Tarif : 12 – 12 – EUR
Tarif adulte
Début : 2025-12-14 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-14 19:30:00
2025-12-14
Venez nombreux au thé dansant avec Sylvie Nauges, organisé pour le téléthon !
Espace François Mitterrand Figeac 46100 Lot Occitanie +33 5 65 34 28 11
Come one, come all to the tea dance with Sylvie Nauges, organized for the telethon!
