Thé dansant

2 rue du Neufeld Farébersviller Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

7

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-25 14:30:00

fin : 2026-01-25 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-25

Organisé par l’Association Belle Epoque, ce grand thé dansant vous permettra de danser sur de la valse, du tango, du madison, de la marche, du rock…. Le tout animé par l’orchestre Bergtal Echo. Petite restauration sur place.Tout public

7 .

2 rue du Neufeld Farébersviller 57450 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 21 26 03 34

Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire

English :

Organized by the Association Belle Epoque, this grand tea dance will feature waltz, tango, madison, march and rock music…. Entertainment by the Bergtal Echo orchestra. Light refreshments on site.

L’événement Thé dansant Farébersviller a été mis à jour le 2026-01-19 par OFFICE DE TOURISME PAYS DE FREYMING-MERLEBACH