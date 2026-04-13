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Thé dansant, Foyer Communal de Bagard, Bagard

Thé dansant, Foyer Communal de Bagard, Bagard

Thé dansant, Foyer Communal de Bagard, Bagard vendredi 1 mai 2026.

Lieu : Foyer Communal de Bagard

Adresse : Ch. du Mas Martial, 30140 Bagard

Ville : 30140 Bagard

Département : Gard

Début : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Fin : vendredi 1 mai 2026

Thé dansant Vendredi 1 mai, 15h00 Foyer Communal de Bagard Gard

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2026-05-01T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T18:00:00+02:00
Fin : 2026-05-01T15:00:00+02:00 – 2026-05-01T18:00:00+02:00

Foyer Communal de Bagard Ch. du Mas Martial, 30140 Bagard Bagard 30140 Gard Occitanie [{« type »: « phone », « value »: « 06 64 17 03 24 »}]
Le club Amitié et Loisirs invite l’orchestre Les Diams. concert bagard