the dansant Lanton

Centre d’ animation Lanton Gironde

Tarif : 13 – 13 – EUR

Début : 2025-11-09
fin : 2025-11-09

2025-11-09

The dansant au centre d’ animation de Lanton
avec l’ orchestre Jacky Dumartin

Entrée payante 13 euros
Boisson et patisseries offertes   .

Centre d’ animation Lanton 33138 Gironde Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 7 64 34 65 05  comitesdesfeteslanton@gmail.com

