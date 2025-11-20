Thé dansant Salon des Halles Lunéville
Thé dansant Salon des Halles Lunéville jeudi 20 novembre 2025.
Thé dansant
Salon des Halles 1 Place Léopold Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle
Gratuit
Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-11-20 14:30:00
fin : 2025-12-11 18:00:00
2025-11-20 2025-12-11
Organisé par la Ville
Buvette tenue par une association locale
Tous renseignements 03 83 76 23 75
De 14h30 à 18h entrée LibreTout public
Salon des Halles 1 Place Léopold Lunéville 54300 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 3 83 76 23 75
English :
Organized by the Town
Refreshment bar run by a local association
Information 03 83 76 23 75
2:30 pm to 6 pm Free admission
German :
Organisiert von der Stadt
Getränkestand, der von einem lokalen Verein betrieben wird
Alle Informationen 03 83 76 23 75
Von 14.30 bis 18 Uhr Freier Eintritt
Italiano :
Organizzato dalla città
Bar per il ristoro gestito da un’associazione locale
Informazioni 03 83 76 23 75
Dalle 14.30 alle 18.00 Ingresso libero
Espanol :
Organizado por la ciudad
Bar a cargo de una asociación local
Información 03 83 76 23 75
De 14.30 a 18.00 h Entrada gratuita
L’événement Thé dansant Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS