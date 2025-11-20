Thé dansant Salon des Halles Lunéville

Thé dansant

Salon des Halles 1 Place Léopold Lunéville Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

0

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Jeudi Jeudi 2025-11-20 14:30:00

fin : 2025-12-11 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-20 2025-12-11

Organisé par la Ville

Buvette tenue par une association locale

Tous renseignements 03 83 76 23 75

De 14h30 à 18h entrée LibreTout public

English :

Organized by the Town

Refreshment bar run by a local association

Information 03 83 76 23 75

2:30 pm to 6 pm Free admission

German :

Organisiert von der Stadt

Getränkestand, der von einem lokalen Verein betrieben wird

Alle Informationen 03 83 76 23 75

Von 14.30 bis 18 Uhr Freier Eintritt

Italiano :

Organizzato dalla città

Bar per il ristoro gestito da un’associazione locale

Informazioni 03 83 76 23 75

Dalle 14.30 alle 18.00 Ingresso libero

Espanol :

Organizado por la ciudad

Bar a cargo de una asociación local

Información 03 83 76 23 75

De 14.30 a 18.00 h Entrada gratuita

L’événement Thé dansant Lunéville a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par MT DU PAYS LUNEVILLOIS