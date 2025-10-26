Thé dansant Le Nantholia Nantheuil
Thé dansant Le Nantholia Nantheuil dimanche 26 octobre 2025.
Thé dansant
Le Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil Dordogne
Début : 2025-10-26
fin : 2025-10-26
2025-10-26
Avec Vincent Gavinet / Buvette, gâteaux
Avec l’orchestre de Nicole berges / Buvette, gâteaux .
Le Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 26 74 32
English : Thé dansant
With Vincent Gavinet / refreshments and cakes
German : Thé dansant
Mit Vincent Gavinet / Getränk, Kuchen
Italiano :
Con Vincent Gavinet / Rinfresco e torte
Espanol : Thé dansant
Con Vincent Gavinet / Refrescos y pasteles
