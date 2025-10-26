Thé dansant Le Nantholia Nantheuil

Thé dansant Le Nantholia Nantheuil dimanche 26 octobre 2025.

Le Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil Dordogne

Avec Vincent Gavinet / Buvette, gâteaux
Avec l’orchestre de Nicole berges / Buvette, gâteaux   .

Le Nantholia Chemin les Grésilles Nantheuil 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 17 26 74 32 

English : Thé dansant

With Vincent Gavinet / refreshments and cakes

German : Thé dansant

Mit Vincent Gavinet / Getränk, Kuchen

Italiano :

Con Vincent Gavinet / Rinfresco e torte

Espanol : Thé dansant

Con Vincent Gavinet / Refrescos y pasteles

