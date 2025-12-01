Thé Dansant Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément

Thé Dansant

Thé Dansant Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément dimanche 21 décembre 2025.

Thé Dansant

Salle des fêtes Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément Dordogne

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2025-12-21
fin : 2025-12-21

Date(s) :
2025-12-21

Animé par l’Orchestre Jacky Bruel
Animé par l’Orchestre Jacky Bruel   .

Salle des fêtes Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 58 44 

English :

Hosted by the Jacky Bruel Orchestra

German : Thé Dansant

Animiert durch das Jacky Bruel Orchester

Italiano :

Ospitato dall’Orchestra Jacky Bruel

Espanol : Thé Dansant

Organizado por la Orquesta Jacky Bruel

L’événement Thé Dansant Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Isle-Auvézère