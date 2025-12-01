Thé Dansant Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément
Thé Dansant
Salle des fêtes Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément Dordogne
Animé par l’Orchestre Jacky Bruel
Salle des fêtes Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément 24800 Dordogne Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 53 62 58 44
English :
Hosted by the Jacky Bruel Orchestra
German : Thé Dansant
Animiert durch das Jacky Bruel Orchester
Italiano :
Ospitato dall’Orchestra Jacky Bruel
Espanol : Thé Dansant
Organizado por la Orquesta Jacky Bruel
L’événement Thé Dansant Saint-Romain-et-Saint-Clément a été mis à jour le 2025-09-17 par Isle-Auvézère