Thé dansant Téléthon Salle des Fêtes Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan

Thé dansant Téléthon

Salle des Fêtes Place Jacques Prévot Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR

Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00

fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00

2025-12-14

Venez participer à une après-midi conviviale au profit du Téléthon.

English :

Come and join us for an afternoon of fun in aid of the Telethon.

