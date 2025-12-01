Thé dansant Téléthon Salle des Fêtes Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan
Thé dansant Téléthon Salle des Fêtes Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan dimanche 14 décembre 2025.
Thé dansant Téléthon
Salle des Fêtes Place Jacques Prévot Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan Charente-Maritime
Tarif : 5 – 5 – 5 EUR
Début : 2025-12-14 15:00:00
fin : 2025-12-14 18:00:00
2025-12-14
Venez participer à une après-midi conviviale au profit du Téléthon.
Salle des Fêtes Place Jacques Prévot Saint-Sulpice-de-Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine auxportesdelocean17@laposte.net
English :
Come and join us for an afternoon of fun in aid of the Telethon.
