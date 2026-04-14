The Dharma Chain + The Flying Bones au Bloom Pop, Rennes – Ille-et-Vilaine, Le Boom Pop, Saint-Jacques-de-la-Lande

The Dharma Chain + The Flying Bones au Bloom Pop, Rennes – Ille-et-Vilaine Vendredi 17 avril, 20h00 Le Boom Pop Ille-et-Vilaine

Prix libre

Tarifs conseillés :

8 € – tarif accessible, 12 € – tarif standard, 16 € – tarif solidaire

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2026-04-17T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T23:00:00+02:00

Fin : 2026-04-17T20:00:00+02:00 – 2026-04-17T23:00:00+02:00

Gosselico revient au Bloom Pop le vendredi 17 avril 2026 à 20h pour une soirée rock entre envolées psychédéliques et énergie brute, avec les australiens The Dharma Chain et les rennais de Flying Bones, dans l’ambiance chaleureuse du Bloom Pop.

The Dharma Chain

Originaire de Byron Bay, en Australie, The Dharma Chain est un groupe de rock psychédélique formé en 2020 et désormais basé à Berlin. Leur son mélange shoegaze, post-punk et néo-psychédélisme avec des touches de rock des années 60, caractérisé par des guitares distordues et éthérées, des voix mélangées imprégnées de réverbération, des nuances industrielles et des synthés atmosphériques. Après s’être installé à Berlin, le groupe a signé avec Anomic Records et a sorti son premier album NOWHERE en 2022. Un deuxième album est prévu chez Spinda Records en mai 2026.

https://youtu.be/M-fhyOB25J4?si=uEyD3i-2vrQRIQU0&t=18

The Flying Bones

The Flying Bones est un duo rock/garage aux multiples inspirations naviguant entre le rock psychédélique fuzz de Thee oh Sees, le vacarme organisé du math rock de Pneu et du zouk/rock de Francky Goes To Pointe-à-Pitre. Véritable boulet de canon le tandem sait délivrer une éxperience généreuse bien que muni d’un équipement minimaliste (batterie, guitare, pédales d’effets, ampli guitare et basse ainsi que deux chants). Tout terrain le groupe s’adapte aussi bien aux ambiances de rues, où il a pu faire ses premiers pas, qu’aux cafés concerts les plus délurés.

https://youtu.be/iCnsUEe46v8?si=07FCrkO37FAVUKmH

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Gosselico revient au Bloom Pop le vendredi 17 avril à 20h pour une soirée rock entre envolées psychédéliques et énergie brute, avec les australiens The Dharma Chain et les rennais de Flying Bones. Concert Musique