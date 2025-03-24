The Jeff Panacloc Company Thionville

The Jeff Panacloc Company

30 boulevard Foch Thionville Moselle

Tarif : 35 EUR

35

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Samedi 2026-02-07 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-07

Date(s) :

2026-02-07

Préparez-vous à entrer dans un monde où l’humour flirte avec l’absurde et la ligne rouge et où les rires sont garantis à 1000% !

Jeff Panacloc revient avec un tout nouveau spectacle, The Jeff Panacloc Company , et vous offre une invitation VIP pour découvrir son univers aussi fantastique que décalé. Imaginez-vous franchir les portes du bureau secret de Jeff, président directeur général d’une Company mystérieuse où une troupe de personnages complètement détraqués vous attend.

De l’extravagant au délirant, chaque membre de la Jeff Panacloc Company est prêt à vous faire passer une soirée inoubliable. Vous serez aux premières loges d’une expérience immersive unique pour découvrir les secrets de cette famille pas comme les autres.

Alors, n’hésitez plus ! Rejoignez The Jeff Panacloc Company et devenez, le temps d’une soirée, un membre privilégié de cette bande de joyeux dérangés. Une chose est sûre vous en sortirez légers et changés.Tout public

30 boulevard Foch Thionville 57100 Moselle Grand Est +33 3 82 83 01 24 info@theatre-thionville.fr

English :

Get ready to enter a world where humor flirts with the absurd and the red line, and where laughter is guaranteed at 1000%!

Jeff Panacloc returns with a brand new show, The Jeff Panacloc Company , and offers you a VIP invitation to discover his fantastically offbeat world. Imagine stepping through the doors of Jeff’s secret office as CEO of a mysterious Company , where a cast of completely madcap characters awaits you.

From the extravagant to the delirious, each member of the Jeff Panacloc Company is ready to make your evening unforgettable. You’ll have a front-row seat to a unique immersive experience as you discover the secrets of this unique family.

So don’t hesitate! Join The Jeff Panacloc Company and become, for an evening, a privileged member of this merry band of deranged individuals. One thing’s for sure: you’ll come away light and changed.

German :

Machen Sie sich bereit, in eine Welt einzutauchen, in der der Humor mit dem Absurden und der roten Linie flirtet und das Lachen zu 1000% garantiert ist!

Jeff Panacloc kehrt mit einer völlig neuen Show, The Jeff Panacloc Company , zurück und bietet Ihnen eine VIP-Einladung, um seine ebenso fantastische wie schräge Welt zu entdecken. Stellen Sie sich vor, Sie treten durch die Türen des geheimen Büros von Jeff, dem Vorstandsvorsitzenden einer mysteriösen Company , wo eine Truppe von völlig durchgeknallten Charakteren auf Sie wartet.

Von extravagant bis verrückt jedes Mitglied der Jeff Panacloc Company ist bereit, Ihnen einen unvergesslichen Abend zu bescheren. Sie werden in der ersten Reihe eines einzigartigen immersiven Erlebnisses sitzen und die Geheimnisse dieser nicht alltäglichen Familie aufdecken.

Also, zögern Sie nicht länger! Schließen Sie sich The Jeff Panacloc Company an und werden Sie für einen Abend ein privilegiertes Mitglied dieser fröhlichen Bande von Gestörten. Eines ist sicher: Sie werden leichtfüßig und verändert aus diesem Abend hervorgehen.

Italiano :

Preparatevi a entrare in un mondo in cui l’umorismo flirta con l’assurdo e la linea rossa, e dove le risate sono garantite al 1000%!

Jeff Panacloc è tornato con un nuovissimo spettacolo, The Jeff Panacloc Company , e vi offre un invito VIP a scoprire il suo fantastico mondo fuori dagli schemi. Immaginate di varcare le porte dell’ufficio segreto di Jeff, l’amministratore delegato di una misteriosa Compagnia , dove vi aspetta un cast di personaggi completamente fuori di testa.

Dallo stravagante al delirante, ogni membro della Jeff Panacloc Company è pronto a regalarvi una serata indimenticabile. Avrete un posto in prima fila per un’esperienza immersiva unica, per scoprire i segreti di questa famiglia come nessun’altra.

Quindi non indugiate! Unitevi alla Jeff Panacloc Company e diventate, per una sera, un membro privilegiato di questa allegra banda di squilibrati. Una cosa è certa: ne uscirete illuminati e cambiati.

Espanol :

Prepárese para entrar en un mundo donde el humor coquetea con el absurdo y la línea roja, y donde las risas están garantizadas al 1000%

Jeff Panacloc vuelve con un nuevo espectáculo, The Jeff Panacloc Company , y te ofrece una invitación VIP para descubrir su mundo fantásticamente fuera de lo común. Imagínese cruzando las puertas de la oficina secreta de Jeff, el Director General de una misteriosa Compañía , donde le espera un elenco de personajes completamente desquiciados.

De lo extravagante a lo delirante, cada miembro de la Compañía de Jeff Panacloc está dispuesto a ofrecerle una velada inolvidable. Tendrá un asiento en primera fila para vivir una experiencia de inmersión única y descubrir los secretos de esta familia como ninguna otra.

¡No se lo piense más! Únase a The Jeff Panacloc Company y conviértase, por una noche, en un miembro privilegiado de esta alegre banda de trastornados. Una cosa es segura: saldrás iluminado y cambiado.

