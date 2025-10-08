The magnificent world of Franck Zappa Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon Chalon-sur-Saône

The magnificent world of Franck Zappa

Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon 1 rue Olivier Messiaen Chalon-sur-Saône Saône-et-Loire

Tarif : – – EUR

Gratuit

Gratuit

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-01-17 17:00:00

fin : 2026-01-17 18:00:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-17

Sous la direction de Laurent Douvre et les arrangements de Franck Tortiller, trombonistes, percussionnistes et trio jazz revisitent avec fougue et liberté l’univers de Franck Zappa. Une création inventive, portée par l’improvisation et le mélange des timbres. .

Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon 1 rue Olivier Messiaen Chalon-sur-Saône 71100 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 42 42 65 conservatoire@legrandchalon.fr

English : The magnificent world of Franck Zappa

German : The magnificent world of Franck Zappa

Italiano :

Espanol :

L’événement The magnificent world of Franck Zappa Chalon-sur-Saône a été mis à jour le 2025-10-08 par CHALON-SUR-SAONE │ OT et des Congrès du Grand Chalon | Cat.I