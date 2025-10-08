The magnificent world of Franck Zappa Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon Chalon-sur-Saône
The magnificent world of Franck Zappa
Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon 1 rue Olivier Messiaen Chalon-sur-Saône Saône-et-Loire
Début : 2026-01-17 17:00:00
fin : 2026-01-17 18:00:00
2026-01-17
Sous la direction de Laurent Douvre et les arrangements de Franck Tortiller, trombonistes, percussionnistes et trio jazz revisitent avec fougue et liberté l’univers de Franck Zappa. Une création inventive, portée par l’improvisation et le mélange des timbres. .
Auditorium du Conservatoire du Grand Chalon 1 rue Olivier Messiaen Chalon-sur-Saône 71100 Saône-et-Loire Bourgogne-Franche-Comté +33 3 85 42 42 65 conservatoire@legrandchalon.fr
