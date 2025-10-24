THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER & JOHN WILLIAMS – PARC DES EXPOSITIONS Chalon Sur Saone

THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER & JOHN WILLIAMS Début : 2026-03-05 à 20:00. Tarif : – euros.

The Music of Hans Zimmer and John Williams « Le Grand Symphonique – The 65 Musicians World Ochestra » présente : THE MUSIC OF HANS ZIMMER AND JOHN WILLIAMS Après son triomphe partout en Europe et au Royal Albert Hall de Londres, l’orchestre « Le GRAND SYMPHONIQUE – THE 65 MUSICIANS WORLD ORCHESTRA » vous replonge au coeur des fresques musicales épiques qui ont marqué l’histoire du cinéma. De E.T. l’Extraterrestre à La Liste de Schindler, en passant par Les Dents de la Mer, Gladiator, Indiana Jones, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Superman, et bien d’autres, préparez-vous à un voyage inoubliable. Des violons délicats et romantiques de John Williams aux percussions puissantes de Hans Zimmer, chaque note de cet immense orchestre vous transportera. Sous la direction pleine de charme et d’humour de notre chef d’orchestre – présentateur cette soirée s’annonce tout simplement inoubliable !JOHN WILLIAMS & HANS ZIMMER “Le Grand Symphonique – The 65 Musicians World Orchestra” presenteert:DE MUZIEK VAN JOHN WILLIAMS en HANS ZIMMER – The Original London ProductionNa zijn triomf in Europa en de Londense Royal Albert Hall dompelt het orkest “Le GRAND SYMPHONIQUE – THE 65 MUSICIANS WORLD ORCHESTRA” je opnieuw onder in de epische soundtracks die hun stempel hebben gedrukt op de filmgeschiedenis.Van E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Jaws, Gladiator en Indiana Jones tot Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Superman, Schindler’s List en vele andere topfilms: maak je op voor een onvergetelijke trip.Van de fijne en romantische violen van John Williams tot het krachtige slagwerk van Hans Zimmer: elke noot van dit enorme orkest brengt je in vervoering! Onder de charmante leiding en met de typisch Britse humor van onze Londense maestro, wordt het vast en zeker een onvergetelijke avond!JOHN WILLIAMS & HANS ZIMMER “Le Grand Symphonique – The 65 Musicians World Orchestra” presents: THE MUSIC OF JOHN WILLIAMS and HANS ZIMMER – The Original London Production After its triumph in Europe and at London’s Royal Albert Hall, the “GRAND SYMPHONIQUE – THE 65 MUSICIANS WORLD ORCHESTRA” takes you right back to the epic musical pieces that have made cinematic history. From E.T. to Schindler’s List, along with Jaws, Gladiator, Indiana Jones, Inception, Pirates of the Caribbean, Star Wars, Superman, and many more, get ready for an unforgettable experience. From the delicate, romantic violins of John Williams to the powerful percussion of Hans Zimmer, each note played by this tremendous orchestra will whisk you away. Under the charming direction and with the ever so British humour of our London-based maestro, this event is set to be quite simply unforgettable!

PARC DES EXPOSITIONS 1 RUE AMSTERDAM 71100 Chalon Sur Saone 71