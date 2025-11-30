THE RACCOONS BAND MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille

THE RACCOONS BAND Dimanche 30 novembre, 19h00 MOUSSE TOUCH’ Nord

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-11-30T19:00:00 – 2025-11-30T20:15:00

Fin : 2025-11-30T19:00:00 – 2025-11-30T20:15:00

Insta

Vidéo

MOUSSE TOUCH’ 17 boulevard Jean Baptiste Lebas, 59000 Lille Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 09 71 57 43 09 https://www.facebook.com/Moussetouch8/?locale=fr_FR;https://www.instagram.com/lamoussetouch/?hl=fr [{« data »: {« author »: « the_raccoonsband », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « Instagram photos and videos », « type »: « rich », « title »: « The Raccoons Band (@the_raccoonsband) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com/v/t51.2885-19/515359367_17888341809296424_4144435596325681805_n.jpg?stp=dst-jpg_s240x240_tt6&efg=eyJ2ZW5jb2RlX3RhZyI6InByb2ZpbGVfcGljLmRqYW5nby4xMDgwLmMyIn0&_nc_ht=scontent-iad3-2.cdninstagram.com&_nc_cat=100&_nc_oc=Q6cZ2QGq8MaIIdAnAdF7SZMFlH3GWrVRVxP9CF_hsLdkHwJrwvgJvcOVAmLGlUdZ1iyQtus&_nc_ohc=GZkkUd7TWIAQ7kNvwHsUjNm&_nc_gid=hAd4Tkf9tn63xGIJfI9nxg&edm=AMO9-JQAAAAA&ccb=7-5&oh=00_AfcCRyW-wJjHh74Ss_xRs_J36j1stBqyZE754pp3MYm1-Q&oe=68E92C94&_nc_sid=cc8940 », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_raccoonsband/ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 240, « thumbnail_width »: 240, « options »: {« _enable_profile »: {« label »: « Enable profile embed (US only) », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_raccoonsband/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « RACCOONS BAND LILLE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « the monkees u2013 iu2019m a believer (cover live raccoons band lille)nndu00e9couvre notre version indie rock du classique intemporel u201ciu2019m a believeru201d des monkees. cette cover nnud83dudcac dis-nous en commentaire ton passage pru00e9fu00e9ru00e9 de la cover. nud83dudd14 abonne-toi pour plus de musique live, covers rock et indie vibes. nud83dudcf2 backstage & actu : https://www.instagram.com/the_raccoonsband/nn#covern#covermusicn#acousticn#musiquen#chantn#singern#songcovern#vocaln#talentn#monkeesn#imabelievern#themonkeesn#themonkeescovern#racooncover n#musiccoverfrn#coversong n#songofthedayn#instamusic n#viraln#fyp n#newmusicn#musicvideon#coversongn#musician », « type »: « video », « title »: « the monkees -i’m a believer (Cover The Raccoons) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YVMmIHqc91E/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVMmIHqc91E », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8t3H3zezjmP2A35kGsS3HQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?fbclid=PAZXh0bgNhZW0CMTEAAafPnsExye65vUKSYL_uq3LrIeW50IZQ6ohS__rSa7BHKxJtwnGcNZrivxWsAA_aem_pUZEmXndajiTxLKlC0YD_A&v=YVMmIHqc91E&feature=youtu.be »}] La Mousse Touch’ est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop Folk