THE RACCOONS BAND MOUSSE TOUCH’ Lille

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :
Début : 2025-11-30T19:00:00 – 2025-11-30T20:15:00
Fin : 2025-11-30T19:00:00 – 2025-11-30T20:15:00
MOUSSE TOUCH' 17 boulevard Jean Baptiste Lebas, 59000 Lille Lille 59046 Lille-Centre Nord Hauts-de-France 09 71 57 43 69
« , « provider_name »: « Instagram »}, « link »: « https://www.instagram.com/the_raccoonsband/ »}, {« data »: {« author »: « RACCOONS BAND LILLE », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « the monkees u2013 iu2019m a believer (cover live raccoons band lille)nndu00e9couvre notre version indie rock du classique intemporel u201ciu2019m a believeru201d des monkees. cette cover nnud83dudcac dis-nous en commentaire ton passage pru00e9fu00e9ru00e9 de la cover. nud83dudd14 abonne-toi pour plus de musique live, covers rock et indie vibes. nud83dudcf2 backstage & actu : https://www.instagram.com/the_raccoonsband/nn#covern#covermusicn#acousticn#musiquen#chantn#singern#songcovern#vocaln#talentn#monkeesn#imabelievern#themonkeesn#themonkeescovern#racooncover n#musiccoverfrn#coversong n#songofthedayn#instamusic n#viraln#fyp n#newmusicn#musicvideon#coversongn#musician », « type »: « video », « title »: « the monkees -i’m a believer (Cover The Raccoons) », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YVMmIHqc91E/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YVMmIHqc91E », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8t3H3zezjmP2A35kGsS3HQ », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «
La Mousse Touch' est une micro-brasserie bar et une boutique de bières artisanales locales.
dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Pop Folk