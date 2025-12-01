The Royal Ballet Cendrillon au cinéma TARBES Tarbes

The Royal Ballet Cendrillon au cinéma

TARBES Avenue des Forges Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Tarif : 13 – 13 – 19 EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-12-18 13:45:00

fin : 2025-12-18

Date(s) :

2025-12-18

Séance en différé

Réalisé par Frederick Ashton

Avec Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Bennet Gartside

Obligée de rester à la maison et exploitée par ses belles-sœurs trop gâtées, Cendrillon mène une vie ennuyeuse et triste, jusqu’au jour où elle vient en aide à une femme mystérieuse… Un soupçon de magie, et la voilà transportée dans un nouveau monde éthéré, où des fées apportent les fruits de saison, des citrouilles se transforment en carrosses, et où le grand amour l’attend.

Ce ballet enchanteur du chorégraphe fondateur du Royal Ballet Frederick Ashton est une véritable expérience pour toute la famille. Il vous transportera dans un monde féérique saupoudré de poussière magique, où les rêves deviennent réalité.

English :

Deferred screening

Directed by Frederick Ashton

Starring Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Bennet Gartside

Forced to stay at home and exploited by her spoiled stepsisters, Cinderella leads a dull, sad life, until the day she comes to the aid of a mysterious woman? A touch of magic, and she’s transported to an ethereal new world, where fairies bring seasonal fruit, pumpkins turn into carriages, and true love awaits.

This enchanting ballet by Royal Ballet founding choreographer Frederick Ashton is an experience for the whole family. It will transport you to a fairytale world sprinkled with magic dust, where dreams come true.

German :

Sitzung in zeitversetzter Form

Regie: Frederick Ashton

Mit: Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Bennet Gartside

Cinderella, die zu Hause bleiben muss und von ihren verwöhnten Stiefschwestern ausgenutzt wird, führt ein langweiliges und trauriges Leben, bis sie eines Tages einer geheimnisvollen Frau hilft Mit ein bisschen Magie wird sie in eine neue, ätherische Welt versetzt, in der Feen die Früchte der Saison bringen, Kürbisse sich in Kutschen verwandeln und die wahre Liebe auf sie wartet.

Dieses zauberhafte Ballett des Gründungschoreografen des Royal Ballet Frederick Ashton ist ein wahres Erlebnis für die ganze Familie. Es entführt Sie in eine märchenhafte, mit Zauberstaub bestäubte Welt, in der Träume wahr werden.

Italiano :

Séance en différé

Diretto da Frederick Ashton

Interpreti Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Bennet Gartside

Costretta a rimanere a casa e sfruttata dalle sorellastre viziate, Cenerentola conduce una vita monotona e triste, fino al giorno in cui viene aiutata da una donna misteriosa? Un tocco di magia e viene trasportata in un nuovo mondo etereo, dove le fate portano la frutta di stagione, le zucche si trasformano in carrozze e il vero amore la attende.

Questo incantevole balletto del coreografo fondatore del Royal Ballet Frederick Ashton è un’esperienza per tutta la famiglia. Vi trasporterà in un mondo fiabesco cosparso di polvere magica, dove i sogni diventano realtà.

Espanol :

Séance en différé

Dirigida por Frederick Ashton

Protagonistas Fumi Kaneko, William Bracewell, Bennet Gartside

Obligada a quedarse en casa y explotada por sus malcriadas hermanastras, Cenicienta lleva una vida aburrida y triste, hasta el día en que acude en ayuda de una misteriosa mujer? Un toque de magia la transporta a un mundo nuevo y etéreo, donde las hadas traen fruta de temporada, las calabazas se convierten en carruajes y le espera el amor verdadero.

Este encantador ballet del coreógrafo Frederick Ashton, fundador del Royal Ballet, es una experiencia para toda la familia. Te transportará a un mundo de cuento salpicado de polvo mágico, donde los sueños se hacen realidad.

