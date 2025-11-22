The Silver Fox Band La Cigale de Royan Royan

The Silver Fox Band

La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan Charente-Maritime

Tarif : 15 – 15 – 15 EUR

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-22 20:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

The Silver Fox Band s’est formé à Royan en 2021 à l’initiative de Mario Zito Calogero, guitariste-chanteur-compositeur, qui s’est entouré de musiciens fondus comme lui de rock, de swing et de blues.

La Cigale de Royan 79 avenue de la Grande Conche Royan 17200 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 6 78 44 64 11 contact@lacigalederoyan.com

English :

The Silver Fox Band was formed in Royan in 2021 on the initiative of Mario Zito Calogero, guitarist-singer-composer, who surrounded himself with musicians who shared his passion for rock, swing and blues.

German :

Die Silver Fox Band wurde 2021 in Royan auf Initiative des Gitarristen, Sängers und Komponisten Mario Zito Calogero gegründet, der sich mit Musikern umgab, die wie er auf Rock, Swing und Blues stehen.

Italiano :

La Silver Fox Band si è formata a Royan nel 2021 su iniziativa di Mario Zito Calogero, chitarrista, cantante e cantautore, che si è circondato di musicisti appassionati di rock, swing e blues come lui.

Espanol :

La Silver Fox Band se formó en Royan en 2021 por iniciativa de Mario Zito Calogero, guitarrista, cantante y compositor, que se rodeó de músicos tan aficionados como él al rock, al swing y al blues.

