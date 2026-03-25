THE STARS FROM THE COMMITMENTS EN CONCERT

Quillan Aude

Tarif : 35 – 35 – EUR

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2026-04-10 20:30:00

fin : 2026-04-10

Date(s) :

2026-04-10

Concert The Stars from The Commitments se déroulera à 20h30 à l’Espace Cathare.

La revue Rythm ‘n’ Blues & Soul dans la pure tradition des années 50-60 !

2 h de folie aux rythmes d’Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Wilson Picket et consorts…

Le groupe irlandais avec à sa tête Ken McCluskey, un des héros du film culte d’Alex Parker The Commitments , fera un passage exceptionnel à Quillan pour une soirée torride !

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Quillan 11500 Aude Occitanie +33 4 68 20 00 44

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English :

The Stars from The Commitments concert takes place at 8:30pm at Espace Cathare.

The Rhythm ?n? Blues & Soul revue in the pure tradition of the 50s and 60s!

2 hours of madness to the rhythms of Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, Wilson Picket and others?

The Irish band fronted by Ken McCluskey, one of the heroes of Alex Parker?s cult film The Commitments , will be making an exceptional appearance in Quillan for a torrid evening!

L’événement THE STARS FROM THE COMMITMENTS EN CONCERT Quillan a été mis à jour le 2026-03-25 par A.D.T. de l’Aude 11 OT Pyrénées Audoises