THE TOMMY CRYSTAL LA BLONDE Lille

The Tommy Crystal, combo Franco Américain indie rock façon nineties aux accents psychédéliques, folk et baroques. Savant mélange de mélodies hyper efficaces, de riffs sauvages et d’harmonies vocales tout en douceur. Ils ont fait leurs débuts parisiens en première partie de la légende anti-folk Jeffrey Lewis et rentrent tout juste de leur premier concert à New-York.

Leur premier single sort cet automne, à ne pas louper !

En couple, en famille, entre amis, venez profiter d’une ambiance typique

dans le cadre du Festival Culture Bar-Bars Indie rock