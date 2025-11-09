The Wanton String Band Creully Creully sur Seulles

The Wanton String Band Creully Creully sur Seulles dimanche 9 novembre 2025.

The Wanton String Band

Creully 30 Place Edmond Paillaud Creully sur Seulles Calvados

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-11-09 17:00:00

fin : 2025-11-09 19:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-09

The Wanton String Band présente un répertoire insolite de musiques, chansons et danses folk-psychédélique sortant des sentiers battus.

The Wanton String Band présente un répertoire insolite de musiques, chansons et danses folk-psychédélique sortant des sentiers battus. Ils puisent leur source dans les racines de la musique celtique, américaine, avec des violons magiques, des sons des Appalaches, fusionnant avec des ballades meurtrières trip-hop infusées de synthétiseurs. .

Creully 30 Place Edmond Paillaud Creully sur Seulles 14480 Calvados Normandie +33 7 88 79 55 84 contact@airssauvages.org

English : The Wanton String Band

The Wanton String Band presents an unusual repertoire of folk-psychedelic music, song and dance.

German : The Wanton String Band

The Wanton String Band präsentiert ein ungewöhnliches Repertoire an Folk-Psychedelic-Musik, -Liedern und -Tänzen, die sich von den üblichen Pfaden abheben.

Italiano :

La Wanton String Band presenta un insolito repertorio di musica folk-psichedelica, canti e danze.

Espanol :

The Wanton String Band presenta un repertorio inusual de música folk-psicodélica, canciones y bailes.

L’événement The Wanton String Band Creully sur Seulles a été mis à jour le 2025-10-13 par OT Gold Beach