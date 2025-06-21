– Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof Berlin 21 juin 2025 14:30

Samedi 21 juin, 16h30 Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T16:30:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T17:15:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T16:30:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T17:15:00+02:00

Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof 41 Ohlauer Straße 10999 Berlin Berlin 10999 Kreuzberg Berlin [{« link »: « https://open.spotify.com/artist/60e2G9GEnZeb8kPUouCDqk?si=4pZGbwqXRTisI9OXJuBvYQ »}, {« data »: {« cache_age »: 86400, « thumbnail_width »: 900, « description »: « Share your videos with friends, family, and the world », « html »: «

« , « type »: « rich », « title »: « Gal Greenberg », « provider_name »: « YouTube », « thumbnail_url »: « https://yt3.googleusercontent.com/V0U1VcYYUGlhjpYk-33o0wrVZkQDs0LmsjTh40NdPCDM4DIswXAWc-NpEuHZFpA1PU04L_gCNw=s900-c-k-c0x00ffffff-no-rj », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCXIo8hJOZZxzKVjn9IG-DpQ », « script »: {« async »: true, « charset »: « utf-8 », « src »: « https://cdn.iframe.ly/embed.js »}, « thumbnail_height »: 900}, « link »: « https://youtube.com/@GalGreenbergOfficial »}]

Lilach Zamir