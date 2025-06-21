– Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof Berlin 21 juin 2025 18:00

Samedi 21 juin, 20h00 Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof

Dates et horaires de début et de fin (année – mois – jour – heure) :

Début : 2025-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T20:45:00+02:00

Fin : 2025-06-21T20:00:00+02:00 – 2025-06-21T20:45:00+02:00

Theater Expedition Metropolis / Hof 41 Ohlauer Straße 10999 Berlin Berlin 10999 Kreuzberg Berlin [{« data »: {« author »: « Pieuvre », « cache_age »: 86400, « description »: « This is the official music video of WARDROBE from PIEUVRE. nnFilmed by Freddy, Juan and ChrisnEdited and Color Correction by Lina WaldennFilmed in Berlin, Germany, May 2023nnSong written & performed by PIEUVREnRecorded and Mixed by Felix Florian Tu00f6dtloffnnSpecial thanks to all the extras coming over to throw around clothes, we had so much fun! », « type »: « video », « title »: « Pieuvre Official Musicvideo WARDROBE », « thumbnail_url »: « https://i.ytimg.com/vi/iGG16X29EU0/maxresdefault.jpg », « version »: « 1.0 », « url »: « https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iGG16X29EU0 », « thumbnail_height »: 720, « author_url »: « https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCEMowpqqiingSdtljHHuE1Q », « thumbnail_width »: 1280, « options »: {« _end »: {« label »: « End on », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _start »: {« label »: « Start from », « placeholder »: « ex.: 11, 1m10s », « value »: « »}, « _cc_load_policy »: {« label »: « Closed captions », « value »: false}}, « html »: «

« , « provider_name »: « YouTube »}, « link »: « https://youtu.be/iGG16X29EU0 »}, {« link »: « https://pieuvres.bandcamp.com/album/hyperstretch »}]

Pieuvre