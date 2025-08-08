Théâtre à Grimone A Chacun sa Vérité Pirandello Hameau de Grimone Glandage

Théâtre à Grimone A Chacun sa Vérité Pirandello Hameau de Grimone Glandage vendredi 8 août 2025.

Théâtre à Grimone A Chacun sa Vérité Pirandello

Hameau de Grimone C/O Terriade Glandage Drôme

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi 2025-08-08 18:00:00

fin : 2025-08-10 20:00:00

Date(s) :

2025-08-08

Mise en scène déambulatoire dans le hameau et dernière partie en salle. Dans une petite ville de province, une énigme policière autour de l’ arrivée de nouveaux venus au comportement étrange . Un théâtre drôle et menaçant. Qui dit la vérité ?

.

Hameau de Grimone C/O Terriade Glandage 26410 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 6 61 54 16 49 medee_fr@yahoo.fr

English :

Ambulatory staging in the hamlet and final part in the theater. In a small provincial town, a police mystery revolves around the arrival of newcomers behaving strangely. Funny, threatening theater. Who’s telling the truth?

German :

Eine Inszenierung, die durch den Weiler wandert, und ein letzter Teil im Saal. In einer kleinen Provinzstadt wird ein Kriminalrätsel rund um die Ankunft von Neuankömmlingen mit seltsamem Verhalten gelöst. Ein lustiges und bedrohliches Theater. Wer sagt die Wahrheit?

Italiano :

Una messa in scena itinerante nel borgo e l’ultima parte al chiuso. In una piccola città di provincia, un mistero poliziesco ruota attorno all’arrivo di nuovi arrivati che si comportano in modo strano. Un teatro divertente e minaccioso. Chi sta dicendo la verità?

Espanol :

Una puesta en escena itinerante en el caserío y la última parte en interiores. En una pequeña ciudad de provincias, un misterio policial gira en torno a la llegada de unos recién llegados que se comportan de forma extraña. Un teatro divertido y amenazador. ¿Quién dice la verdad?

L’événement Théâtre à Grimone A Chacun sa Vérité Pirandello Glandage a été mis à jour le 2025-07-24 par Office de Tourisme du Pays Diois