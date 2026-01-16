Théâtre Ah si j’étais riche L’Agora de PAMbio Pont-à-Mousson

Théâtre Ah si j’étais riche

L’Agora de PAMbio 9 Rue du 26ème Bataillon des Chasseurs à Pieds Pont-à-Mousson Meurthe-et-Moselle

Tarif : – –

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Vendredi Vendredi 2026-02-06 20:00:00

fin : 2026-02-06

Date(s) :

2026-02-06

Ah si j’étais riche Théâtre de Cristal

Pour Jean-Michel Champougny, le théâtre est un outil de sensibilisation à la nécessité de partage… mais l’humour n’est jamais loin !

Jean-Michel était conducteur de pelleteuse. Et puis un jour, il a creusé trop profond. Pas dans le sol, dans sa tête. Alors pour s’en sortir, il a fait du théâtre. Au départ, il voulait juste raconter sa vie… Puis, le théâtre l’a pris. Il a écrit, joué, trimé, râlé.

Vous allez voir un bout de cette histoire.

Parce que sur scène, même les plus fauchés peuvent devenir riches… d’émotions. Prenez place, et accrochez-vous ça remue la terre… et les tripes !

Spectacle à partir de 12 ansTout public

.

L'Agora de PAMbio 9 Rue du 26ème Bataillon des Chasseurs à Pieds Pont-à-Mousson 54700 Meurthe-et-Moselle Grand Est +33 7 68 87 48 37 agora@pambio.fr

English :

Ah si j’étais riche Théâtre de Cristal

For Jean-Michel Champougny, theater is a tool for raising awareness of the need to share… but humor is never far away!

Jean-Michel used to drive a backhoe. Then one day, he dug too deep. Not in the ground, but in his head. So to get out of it, he took up acting. At first, he just wanted to tell the story of his life… Then the theater took hold of him. He wrote, acted, toiled, grumbled.

You’re about to see a piece of this story.

Because on stage, even the most penniless can become rich? with emotion. Take your seats, and hold on tight: it’ll move the earth? and your guts!

Show for ages 12 and up

