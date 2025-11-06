Théâtre Au sommet de ses désirs Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Théâtre Au sommet de ses désirs

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

Début : 2025-11-06 18:00:00

fin : 2025-11-06

2025-11-06

Au sommet de ses désirs retrace le destin exceptionnel de George Mallory et d’Andrew Irvine.

English : Theater: At the height of his desires

At the Summit of His Desires traces the exceptional destiny of George Mallory and Andrew Irvine, who, through their short, wild lives and their desire to be the first men to summit Everest, laid the foundations for the greatest enigma in mountaineering.

Throughout the story, Greg Lager invites viewers to provide their own answers to the final question: in 1924, did George and Andrew die, defeated before the summit, or victorious after? Only the Kodak camera carried by Andrew could answer this question. Seventy-five years later, George’s body is found in the ice. A century later, another dramatic turn of events unfolds in 2024, when part of Andrew’s remains are found. A crazy story! Playing with suspense and gradually unfolding the fascinating thread of his story, Greg Lager revives the sensitivity, finesse, intelligence, and elegance of these great men of yesteryear. A show that leaves us feeling reassured about human nature…thanks to human nature, and which is good for the soul.

German :

Auf dem Höhepunkt ihrer Wünsche zeichnet das außergewöhnliche Schicksal von George Mallory und Andrew Irvine nach.

Italiano : Teatro: All’apice dei suoi desideri

Alla vetta dei suoi desideri ripercorre l’eccezionale destino di George Mallory e Andrew Irvine, che, attraverso le loro brevi e selvagge vite e il loro desiderio di essere i primi uomini a raggiungere la vetta dell’Everest, hanno gettato le basi per il più grande enigma dell’alpinismo.

Nel corso della storia, Greg Lager invita gli spettatori a fornire le proprie risposte alla domanda finale: nel 1924, George e Andrew morirono, sconfitti prima della vetta o vittoriosi dopo? Solo la macchina fotografica Kodak portata da Andrew poteva rispondere a questa domanda. Settantacinque anni dopo, il corpo di George viene ritrovato tra i ghiacci. Un secolo dopo, un altro drammatico colpo di scena si verifica nel 2024, quando vengono rinvenuti parte dei resti di Andrew. Una storia folle! Giocando con la suspense e dispiegando gradualmente l’affascinante filo conduttore della sua storia, Greg Lager fa rivivere la sensibilità, la finezza, l’intelligenza e l’eleganza di questi grandi uomini di un tempo. Uno spettacolo che ci rassicura sulla natura umana… grazie alla natura umana, e che fa bene all’anima.

Espanol :

A la altura de sus deseos traza el destino excepcional de George Mallory y Andrew Irvine.

