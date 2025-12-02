Théâtre Autoportrait à ma grand-mère salle Georges Brassens Portes-lès-Valence

salle Georges Brassens 7 rue du 8 mais 1945 Portes-lès-Valence Drôme

Tarif : 10 – 10 – 10 EUR

& moins de 12 ans = 7€.

Début : Mardi 2025-12-02

fin : 2025-12-02

2025-12-02

Pendant des années, Patricia Allio a enregistré ses conversations avec sa grand-mère. Elle met en scène ces moments d’intimité partagée à travers un monologue où le portrait de l’aïeule dessine en creux celui de l’artiste elle-même.

salle Georges Brassens 7 rue du 8 mais 1945 Portes-lès-Valence 26800 Drôme Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes +33 4 75 78 41 71 contact@comediedevalence.com

English :

For years, Patricia Allio recorded conversations with her grandmother. She brings these moments of shared intimacy to life in a monologue in which the grandmother?s portrait becomes the artist?s own.

German :

Patricia Allio hat jahrelang die Gespräche mit ihrer Großmutter aufgezeichnet. Sie inszeniert diese Momente geteilter Intimität in einem Monolog, in dem das Porträt der Ahnin das der Künstlerin selbst unterstreicht.

Italiano :

Per anni Patricia Allio ha registrato le conversazioni con la nonna. Presenta questi momenti di intimità condivisa in un monologo in cui il ritratto della nonna si riflette nel ritratto dell’artista stessa.

Espanol :

Durante años, Patricia Allio grabó las conversaciones que mantenía con su abuela. Presenta estos momentos de intimidad compartida en un monólogo en el que el retrato de su abuela se refleja en el retrato de la propia artista.

