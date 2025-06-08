THÉÂTRE ÇA CHAUFFE ! PAR LA TROUPE BLSCÈNE DU BOULOU – Le Boulou, 8 juin 2025 18:00, Le Boulou.
Pyrénées-Orientales
THÉÂTRE ÇA CHAUFFE ! PAR LA TROUPE BLSCÈNE DU BOULOU 17 Avenue du Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales
Dimanche 8 juin 2025
18h ça chauffe !
Par la troupe BLScène du Boulou
Mise en scène de Christophe Pélissier-Chastang
Cinéma Le Majestic
Sans réservation ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant le début de la représentation
Renseignements au 06 35…
17 Avenue du Général Joseph Santraille
Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26
English :
Sunday, June 8, 2025
18h ça chauffe!
By the BLScène troupe from Le Boulou
Directed by Christophe Pélissier-Chastang
Cinéma Le Majestic
No reservation required doors open 30 minutes before show time
Information 06 35…
German :
Sonntag, den 8. Juni 2025
18 Uhr Es wird heiß!
Von der Theatergruppe BLScène du Boulou
Inszeniert von Christophe Pélissier-Chastang
Kino Le Majestic
Ohne Reservierung Türöffnung 30 Minuten vor Beginn der Vorstellung
Informationen unter 06 35…
Italiano :
Domenica 8 giugno 2025
18:00 Il riscaldamento è in corso!
A cura della troupe BLScène di Le Boulou
Regia di Christophe Pélissier-Chastang
Cinéma Le Majestic
Non è necessaria la prenotazione le porte aprono 30 minuti prima dell’inizio dello spettacolo
Per ulteriori informazioni: 06 35…
Espanol :
Domingo 8 de junio de 2025
18.00 h ¡Se calienta!
Por la compañía BLScène de Le Boulou
Dirigida por Christophe Pélissier-Chastang
Cine Le Majestic
No es necesario reservar. Las puertas se abren 30 minutos antes del comienzo del espectáculo
Para más información, llame al 06 35…
