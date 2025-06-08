THÉÂTRE ÇA CHAUFFE ! PAR LA TROUPE BLSCÈNE DU BOULOU – Le Boulou, 8 juin 2025 18:00, Le Boulou.

Pyrénées-Orientales

THÉÂTRE ÇA CHAUFFE ! PAR LA TROUPE BLSCÈNE DU BOULOU 17 Avenue du Général Joseph Santraille Le Boulou Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 4 – 4 – 4

Tarif enfant

Tarif enfant

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : 2025-06-08 18:00:00

fin : 2025-06-08

Date(s) :

2025-06-08

Dimanche 8 juin 2025

18h ça chauffe !

Par la troupe BLScène du Boulou

Mise en scène de Christophe Pélissier-Chastang

Cinéma Le Majestic

Sans réservation ouverture des portes 30 minutes avant le début de la représentation

Renseignements au 06 35…

.

17 Avenue du Général Joseph Santraille

Le Boulou 66160 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 6 35 44 42 26

English :

Sunday, June 8, 2025

18h ça chauffe!

By the BLScène troupe from Le Boulou

Directed by Christophe Pélissier-Chastang

Cinéma Le Majestic

No reservation required doors open 30 minutes before show time

Information 06 35…

German :

Sonntag, den 8. Juni 2025

18 Uhr Es wird heiß!

Von der Theatergruppe BLScène du Boulou

Inszeniert von Christophe Pélissier-Chastang

Kino Le Majestic

Ohne Reservierung Türöffnung 30 Minuten vor Beginn der Vorstellung

Informationen unter 06 35…

Italiano :

Domenica 8 giugno 2025

18:00 Il riscaldamento è in corso!

A cura della troupe BLScène di Le Boulou

Regia di Christophe Pélissier-Chastang

Cinéma Le Majestic

Non è necessaria la prenotazione le porte aprono 30 minuti prima dell’inizio dello spettacolo

Per ulteriori informazioni: 06 35…

Espanol :

Domingo 8 de junio de 2025

18.00 h ¡Se calienta!

Por la compañía BLScène de Le Boulou

Dirigida por Christophe Pélissier-Chastang

Cine Le Majestic

No es necesario reservar. Las puertas se abren 30 minutos antes del comienzo del espectáculo

Para más información, llame al 06 35…

L’événement THÉÂTRE ÇA CHAUFFE ! PAR LA TROUPE BLSCÈNE DU BOULOU Le Boulou a été mis à jour le 2025-05-21 par CDT66