THÉÂTRE. CARTE BLANCHE À LA FÉDÉRATION DDE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR (FNCTA) RETOUR DE MADISON D’ERIC ASSOUS, CIE ANTЯIOS Port-Vendres
THÉÂTRE. CARTE BLANCHE À LA FÉDÉRATION DDE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR (FNCTA) RETOUR DE MADISON D’ERIC ASSOUS, CIE ANTЯIOS Port-Vendres dimanche 26 avril 2026.
THÉÂTRE. CARTE BLANCHE À LA FÉDÉRATION DDE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR (FNCTA) RETOUR DE MADISON D’ERIC ASSOUS, CIE ANTЯIOS
Place Castellane Port-Vendres Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8
Tarif de base plein tarif
Plein tarif
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2026-04-26 17:00:00
fin : 2026-04-26 18:30:00
Date(s) :
2026-04-26
Entre rires et émotions, découvrez une comédie touchante sur les bouleversements du couple. Une pièce pleine d’humanité qui explore avec finesse les élans du cœur et les fragilités du quotidien.
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Place Castellane Port-Vendres 66660 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 82 60 99
Afficher la carte du lieu et trouvez le meilleur itinéraire
English :
Between laughter and emotion, discover a touching comedy about the upheavals of a couple. A play full of humanity that explores with finesse the impulses of the heart and the frailties of everyday life.
L’événement THÉÂTRE. CARTE BLANCHE À LA FÉDÉRATION DDE THÉÂTRE AMATEUR (FNCTA) RETOUR DE MADISON D’ERIC ASSOUS, CIE ANTЯIOS Port-Vendres a été mis à jour le 2026-03-26 par OTI PYRENEES MEDITERRANEE
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