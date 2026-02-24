Théâtre Climax TARBES Tarbes

Théâtre Climax

TARBES 44 rue Larrey Tarbes Hautes-Pyrénées

Début : 2026-03-20 20:30:00

Les artistes de la Compagnie Zygomatic mettent leurs talents au service de problématiques très actuelles dérèglement climatique, épuisement des ressources, disparition de la biodiversité.

Le résultat un état du monde qui chatouille les limites de notre civilisation et nous entraîne au sommet des diagrammes.

Interprété avec un humour scientifiquement absurde, le spectacle aborde les sujets brûlants en défiant les lois de la gravité. Dérèglements scéniques, chorégraphies du second degré, acrobatie et chansons, le rire est utilisé comme une arme de réflexion massive.

Un mariage entre comique absurde, humour grinçant, une soupape de décompression tentant de se frayer un chemin vers des lendemains qui chantent.

Le public jubile, rit aux larmes et applaudit devant tant de brio totalement déjanté et complètement imprévisible. COUP DE THEATRE

Compagnie Zygomatic

Écriture et mise en scène Ludovic Pitorin

Avec Aline Barré, Xavier Pierre, Benjamin Scampini et Ludovic Pitorin

TARBES 44 rue Larrey Tarbes 65000 Hautes-Pyrénées Occitanie

English :

The artists of Compagnie Zygomatic put their talents to work on some very topical issues: climate change, resource depletion, the disappearance of biodiversity.

The result: a state of the world that tickles the limits of our civilization and takes us to the top of the charts.

Performed with a scientifically absurd sense of humor, the show tackles burning issues by defying the laws of gravity. Scenic derangements, second-degree choreography, acrobatics and song, laughter is used as a weapon of massive reflection.

A marriage of absurdist comedy and wry humor, a decompression valve trying to make its way towards a brighter tomorrow.

The audience jubilates, laughs to tears and applauds in the face of such totally mad, unpredictable brilliance COUP DE THEATRE

Compagnie Zygomatic

Written and directed by Ludovic Pitorin

Cast: Aline Barré, Xavier Pierre Aline Barré, Xavier Pierre, Benjamin Scampini and Ludovic Pitorin

