THÉÂTRE COMEDIE LE GENDRE Loupian samedi 27 septembre 2025.

RUE NESLSON MANDELA Loupian Hérault

Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR

Début : 2025-09-27

2025-09-27

Venez regarder la représentation du théâtre amateur par la compagnie « Thau Hu Bohu » de Balaruc-les-Bains.Comédie Le Gendre 1H30 .

RUE NESLSON MANDELA Loupian 34140 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 71 30 72 71 thauhubohu@gmail.com

English :

Come and watch an amateur theater performance by the « Thau Hu Bohu » company from Balaruc-les-Bains.

German :

Schauen Sie sich die Amateurtheateraufführung der Theatergruppe « Thau Hu Bohu » aus Balaruc-les-Bains an.

Italiano :

Assistete allo spettacolo teatrale amatoriale della compagnia « Thau Hu Bohu » di Balaruc-les-Bains.

Espanol :

Asista a la representación teatral amateur de la compañía « Thau Hu Bohu » de Balaruc-les-Bains.

