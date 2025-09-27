THÉÂTRE COMEDIE LE GENDRE Loupian
THÉÂTRE COMEDIE LE GENDRE
RUE NESLSON MANDELA Loupian Hérault
Tarif : 8 – 8 – 8 EUR
Venez regarder la représentation du théâtre amateur par la compagnie « Thau Hu Bohu » de Balaruc-les-Bains.Comédie Le Gendre 1H30 .
RUE NESLSON MANDELA Loupian 34140 Hérault Occitanie +33 6 71 30 72 71 thauhubohu@gmail.com
English :
Come and watch an amateur theater performance by the « Thau Hu Bohu » company from Balaruc-les-Bains.
German :
Schauen Sie sich die Amateurtheateraufführung der Theatergruppe « Thau Hu Bohu » aus Balaruc-les-Bains an.
Italiano :
Assistete allo spettacolo teatrale amatoriale della compagnia « Thau Hu Bohu » di Balaruc-les-Bains.
Espanol :
Asista a la representación teatral amateur de la compañía « Thau Hu Bohu » de Balaruc-les-Bains.
