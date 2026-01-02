Théâtre Cyrano de bergerac avec anne kessler et edouard baer Carré Léon Gaumont Sainte-Maxime

Théâtre Cyrano de bergerac avec anne kessler et edouard baer

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime Var

2026-02-05 20:30:00

2026-02-05

2026-02-05

Édouard Baer incarne un Cyrano sensible et flamboyant dans la mise en scène d’Anne Kessler un classique revisité avec émotion et intensité.

Carré Léon Gaumont 107 route du Plan de la Tour Sainte-Maxime 83120 Var Provence-Alpes-Côte d'Azur +33 4 20 23 23 23 billetterie@ste-maxime.fr

English : Theatre: Cyrano de Bergerac with Anne Kessler and Edouard Baer

Édouard Baer embodies a sensitive and flamboyant Cyrano in Anne Kessler’s production: a classic revisited with emotion and intensity.



A lover of words and poetry, a man of the troupe, a conduit of emotions, the actor Edouard Baer encountered Cyrano de Bergerac as a natural fit and slips into his skin with evident relish. Under the guidance of Anne Kessler, honorary member of the Comédie Française, he humbly embraces Edmond Rostand’s masterpiece, where tragedy and sublimity intertwine in an extraordinary language.



Cyrano de Bergerac, the icon of French literature, has long been considered an indestructible rock, impervious to suffering. Yet, beneath his eloquence and insolence, the flamboyant hero is a vulnerable, fragile, and sensitive soul. Anne Kessler has forged this duality into a strength that permeates the play, which she envisions as a classical tragedy, even an ancient one, because destiny plays a pivotal role. This strength is fully embodied by Edouard Baer, ​​whose presence is both restrained and natural. Around him, a troupe of thirteen seasoned and promising actors rise to the challenge of confronting the most famous nose in French theater! In a skillful and uncluttered production, the resolutely minimalist and modern approach gives pride of place to emotion when Edouard Baer—Cyrano, hopelessly in love with the delicate Roxane— resigns himself to his fate as a magnificent and dreamy loser who sighs before succumbing: ‘My panache.’

