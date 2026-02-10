THEATRE DE LA COMEDIE FRANCAISE LES FEMMES SAVANTES Richelieu

THEATRE DE LA COMEDIE FRANCAISE LES FEMMES SAVANTES

Rue Henri Proust Richelieu Indre-et-Loire

Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR

19

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche 2026-03-01

fin : 2026-03-01

Date(s) :

2026-03-01

Théâtre au cinéma avec la troupe de la Comédie Française et les comédiens de l’académie de la Comédie Française de Myriam HOYER, Emma Dante

10ème anniversaire de la Comédie Française au cinéma

EVENEMENT EN DIRECT

Rue Henri Proust Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire administr.lemajestic.richelieu@orange.fr

English :

Theater at the cinema with the Comédie Française troupe and actors from the Comédie Française academy by Myriam HOYER, Emma Dante

10th anniversary of the Comédie Française at the cinema

LIVE EVENT

