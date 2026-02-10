THEATRE DE LA COMEDIE FRANCAISE LES FEMMES SAVANTES Richelieu
Rue Henri Proust Richelieu Indre-et-Loire
Tarif : 19 – 19 – 19 EUR
Début : Dimanche 2026-03-01
Théâtre au cinéma avec la troupe de la Comédie Française et les comédiens de l’académie de la Comédie Française de Myriam HOYER, Emma Dante
10ème anniversaire de la Comédie Française au cinéma
EVENEMENT EN DIRECT
Rue Henri Proust Richelieu 37120 Indre-et-Loire Centre-Val de Loire administr.lemajestic.richelieu@orange.fr
English :
Theater at the cinema with the Comédie Française troupe and actors from the Comédie Française academy by Myriam HOYER, Emma Dante
10th anniversary of the Comédie Française at the cinema
LIVE EVENT
