Théâtre de papier et pop-up Toc tOc toC ! Neufchâteau

Théâtre de papier et pop-up Toc tOc toC ! Neufchâteau samedi 22 novembre 2025.

Théâtre de papier et pop-up Toc tOc toC !

1 rue Louis Regnault Neufchâteau Vosges

Tarif : – – EUR

5

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Samedi Samedi 2025-11-22 10:30:00

fin : 2025-11-22 10:55:00

Date(s) :

2025-11-22

Temps fort Trois petits tours, marionnettes et théâtre d’objets

Un grand livre qui s’anime quand on tourne les pages. Des décors qui surgissent, des trappes qui s’ouvrent, le tout accompagné de bruitages.

Un tendre voyage au fil des saisons avec toutes sortes d’animaux. Toc, Toc, Toc ? Qui est derrière la page ?

Un spectacle en musique et tout en papier qui s’appuie sur les 4 saisons et des classiques de la littérature jeunesse comme La grenouille à grande bouche et La moufle.

Un théâtre visuel et poétique qui surprendra petits et grands !

A partir de 1 an.Enfants

5 .

1 rue Louis Regnault Neufchâteau 88300 Vosges Grand Est +33 3 29 94 99 50 trait-dunion@ccov.fr

English :

Three little tricks, puppets and object theater » highlight

A large book that comes to life as you turn the pages. Scenery pops up, hatches open, all accompanied by sound effects.

A tender journey through the seasons with all kinds of animals. Knock, knock, knock? Who’s behind the page?

A show made of music and paper, based on the 4 seasons and children?s literature classics such as La grenouille à grande bouche and La moufle.

A visual and poetic theater that will surprise young and old alike!

From 1 year.

German :

Schwerpunkt « Trois petits tours, marionnettes et théâtre d’objets » (Drei kleine Tricks, Marionetten und Objekttheater)

Ein großes Buch, das zum Leben erwacht, wenn man die Seiten umblättert. Die Kulissen tauchen auf, Falltüren öffnen sich und alles wird von Geräuschen begleitet.

Eine zärtliche Reise durch die Jahreszeiten mit allen Arten von Tieren. Klopf, klopf, klopf? Wer ist hinter der Seite?

Eine Aufführung mit Musik und ganz aus Papier, die sich auf die vier Jahreszeiten und Klassiker der Kinderliteratur wie Der Frosch mit dem großen Mund und Der Muffel stützt.

Ein visuelles und poetisches Theater, das Groß und Klein überraschen wird!

Ab 1 Jahr.

Italiano :

Evento speciale « Tre piccoli trucchi, burattini e teatro d’oggetti »

Un grande libro che prende vita quando si sfogliano le pagine. Gli scenari prendono vita, le botole si aprono, il tutto accompagnato da effetti sonori.

Un tenero viaggio attraverso le stagioni con animali di ogni tipo. Toc, toc, toc? Chi c’è dietro la pagina?

Uno spettacolo fatto di musica e carta, basato sulle 4 stagioni e su classici della letteratura per l’infanzia come La grenouille à grande bouche e La moufle.

Un teatro visivo e poetico che sorprenderà grandi e piccini!

A partire da 1 anno.

Espanol :

Evento especial « Tres pequeños trucos, títeres y teatro de objetos

Un gran libro que cobra vida al pasar las páginas. Los decorados cobran vida, las trampillas se abren, todo ello acompañado de efectos sonoros.

Un tierno viaje a través de las estaciones con todo tipo de animales. ¿Toc, toc, toc? ¿Quién está detrás de la página?

Un espectáculo hecho de música y papel, basado en las 4 estaciones y en clásicos de la literatura infantil como La grenouille à grande bouche y La moufle.

Un teatro visual y poético que sorprenderá a grandes y pequeños

A partir de 1 año.

L’événement Théâtre de papier et pop-up Toc tOc toC ! Neufchâteau a été mis à jour le 2025-08-15 par OT DE L’OUEST DES VOSGES