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Thuir

THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 :JUSTE IRENA

Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 13

Tarif Pass / Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2027-03-04 20:30:00

fin : 2027-03-04 22:00:00

Date(s) :

2027-03-04 2027-03-05

Jeudi 4 et vendredi 5 mars 20h30

De nos jours, une dame polonaise vit dans une maison de retraite. Elle a 94 ans, elle s’appelle Irena et son apparence de vieille pomme ridée rend insoupçonnables les actions héroïques qu’elle a accomplies durant la …

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Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 87 culture.animation@thuir.fr

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English :

Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5, 8:30 p.m.

These days, a Polish woman lives in a nursing home. She is 94 years old; her name is Irena, and her appearance—that of a wrinkled old woman—makes it hard to believe the heroic deeds she accomplished during the…

L’événement THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 :JUSTE IRENA Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR