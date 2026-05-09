THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 :JUSTE IRENA Thuir
jeudi 4 mars 2027 · Thuir
Informations pratiques
Thuir
THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 :JUSTE IRENA
Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 11 – 11 – 13
Tarif Pass / Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : Lundi 2027-03-04 20:30:00
fin : 2027-03-04 22:00:00
Date(s) :
2027-03-04 2027-03-05
Jeudi 4 et vendredi 5 mars 20h30
De nos jours, une dame polonaise vit dans une maison de retraite. Elle a 94 ans, elle s’appelle Irena et son apparence de vieille pomme ridée rend insoupçonnables les actions héroïques qu’elle a accomplies durant la …
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Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 87 culture.animation@thuir.fr
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English :
Thursday, March 4, and Friday, March 5, 8:30 p.m.
These days, a Polish woman lives in a nursing home. She is 94 years old; her name is Irena, and her appearance—that of a wrinkled old woman—makes it hard to believe the heroic deeds she accomplished during the…
L’événement THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 :JUSTE IRENA Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
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