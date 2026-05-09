THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 : MACÉRA Thuir
samedi 20 mars 2027 · Thuir
Informations pratiques
Thuir
THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 : MACÉRA
Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales
Tarif : 12 – 12 – 14
Tarif Pass / Forfait
Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :
Début : 2027-03-20 20:30:00
fin : 2027-03-20
Date(s) :
2027-03-20
Samedi 20 mars 20h30
Macéra commence là où les mots s’arrêtent, là où le corps prend le relais pour dire ce que l’esprit n’arrive plus à formuler : le désir de partir, la peur de se perdre, … et avec, vient la question existentielle : qui suis-je vr…
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Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 87 culture.animation@thuir.fr
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English :
Saturday, March 20, 8:30 p.m.
Mac%E9ra begins where words fail, where the body takes over to express what the mind can no longer articulate: the desire to leave, the fear of losing oneself, … and with it comes the existential question: Who am I really…
L’événement THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 : MACÉRA Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR
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