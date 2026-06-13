Informations pratiques

Thuir

THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 : RACONTARS ARCTIQUES

Boulevard Violet Thuir Pyrénées-Orientales

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 13

Tarif Pass / Forfait

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Lundi 2026-11-06 20:30:00

fin : 2026-11-07

Date(s) :

2026-11-06 2026-11-07

Vendredi 6 et samedi 7 novembre 20h30

À l’aube des années 1950, une poignée de chasseurs intrépides, éparpillés sur le flanc nord-est du Groënland, vivent confinés dans des étendues glacées. La solitude est immense, le froid est rude, les provisions…

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Boulevard Violet Thuir 66300 Pyrénées-Orientales Occitanie +33 4 68 84 67 87 culture.animation@thuir.fr

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English :

Friday, November 6, and Saturday, November 7, 8:30 p.m.

%C0 In the early 1950s, a handful of intrepid hunters, scattered across the northeastern flank of Greenland, live in isolation amid vast, frozen expanses. The solitude is immense, the cold is bitter, and the provisions…

L’événement THÉÂTRE DES ASPRES -SAISON CULTURELLE 26/27 : RACONTARS ARCTIQUES Thuir a été mis à jour le 2026-09-06 par OTI ASPRES-THUIR