Théâtre en forêt Carbone / Le Syndicat d’initiative Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma Saintes mercredi 15 octobre 2025.

Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – – 27 EUR

Début : 2025-10-15 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-16 21:00:00

2025-10-15 2025-10-16

Mêlant art et science, chant et corps, le spectacle Carbone joué en pleine forêt, explore l’universalité, ce qui nous est commun à tous, nous autres humains, ce que nous partageons tous, à commencer par notre capacité à voir de la beauté dans ce monde.

Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 92 10 20 billetterie@galliasaintes.com

English :

Combining art and science, song and body, Carbone, performed in the middle of a forest, explores universality, what we humans all have in common, starting with our ability to see beauty in this world.

German :

Das Stück Carbone, das mitten im Wald aufgeführt wird, vermischt Kunst und Wissenschaft, Gesang und Körper und erforscht die Universalität, das, was uns Menschen allen gemeinsam ist, das, was wir alle teilen, angefangen mit unserer Fähigkeit, Schönheit in dieser Welt zu sehen.

Italiano :

Combinando arte e scienza, canto e corpo, lo spettacolo Carbone, rappresentato nel mezzo di una foresta, esplora l’universalità, ciò che tutti noi esseri umani abbiamo in comune, a partire dalla nostra capacità di vedere la bellezza in questo mondo.

Espanol :

Combinando arte y ciencia, canto y cuerpo, el espectáculo Carbone, representado en medio de un bosque, explora la universalidad, lo que todos los humanos tenemos en común, empezando por nuestra capacidad de ver la belleza en este mundo.

