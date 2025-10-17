Théâtre en forêt Petit quelqu’un / Le Syndicat d’initiative Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma Saintes

Théâtre en forêt Petit quelqu’un / Le Syndicat d’initiative

Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes Charente-Maritime

Tarif : – – 13 EUR

Début : 2025-10-17 19:30:00

fin : 2025-10-17 20:30:00

2025-10-17

Spectacle en forêt qui suit les aventures d’un garçon appelé Tom et qui va basculer vers l’animalité par empathie pour les animaux. Assigné à des traitements, il se sauve dans la forêt et se réinvente une nouvelle relation avec le vivant.

Association Gallia Théâtre Cinéma 67 ter cours National Saintes 17100 Charente-Maritime Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 46 92 10 20 mediationcinema@galliasaintes.com

English :

A show set in the forest that follows the adventures of a boy named Tom, who becomes animalistic out of empathy for animals. Assigned to treatment, he escapes into the forest and reinvents a new relationship with the living.

German :

Schauspiel im Wald, das den Abenteuern eines Jungen namens Tom folgt, der aus Empathie für Tiere ins Animalische abrutscht. Zu Behandlungen zugewiesen, rettet er sich in den Wald und erfindet eine neue Beziehung zu den Lebewesen.

Italiano :

Uno spettacolo ambientato nella foresta che segue le avventure di un ragazzo di nome Tom, che diventa un animale perché entra in empatia con gli animali. Assegnato a un trattamento, fugge nella foresta e reinventa un nuovo rapporto con gli esseri viventi.

Espanol :

Un espectáculo ambientado en el bosque que sigue las aventuras de un niño llamado Tom, que se convierte en animal porque empatiza con los animales. Asignado a tratamiento, se escapa al bosque y reinventa una nueva relación con los seres vivos.

