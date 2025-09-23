Théâtre en Platt Der falsche Graf und die Internetbaronin ! rue du Colonel Cazal Sarreguemines

Théâtre en Platt Der falsche Graf und die Internetbaronin ! rue du Colonel Cazal Sarreguemines samedi 31 janvier 2026.

Théâtre en Platt Der falsche Graf und die Internetbaronin !

rue du Colonel Cazal Casino des Faïenceries Sarreguemines Moselle

Tarif : – – EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Date : jour – année – mois – jour et horaire :

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-01-31 15:00:00

fin : 2026-02-01 17:30:00

Date(s) :

2026-01-31 2026-02-01

Par la Troupe Théâtrale de Grundviller.

Auteur Erich Koch.

Acteurs Alain Bergdoll, Anne Dalmas, Cécile Douvinet, Olivier Kremer, Joëlle Mangione, Ludovic Reis, Antoine Scheffer, Marie-Thérèse Weisskopp.

Souffleuse Paulette Paquet.

Pierre Graf est au chômage et ne cherche pas vraiment de travail ! Il ne s’est pas présenté au dernier entretien d’embauche. Par contre, il a rencontré un ami de longue date. Ils fêtent ensemble cet évènement et rentrent totalement éméchés. Sa belle-soeur lui coupe les vivres et incite sa femme à le quitter. Pierre va se retrouver seul avec son fils, son père et son copain !

Par chance, il a fait la connaissance d’une baronne sur internet, à qui il fait croire qu’il est un vrai Graf . Il doit la rencontrer et les 4 compères vont essayer de la plumer. Pour cela ils se transforment en Butler, chauffeur et secrétaire.

Quand une dame se présente, ils pensent que c’est la baronne, mais c’est une assistante sociale. Ils confondent les deux dames et c’est le chaos ! Comment vont-ils se dépêtrer dans tous ces mensonges ?

¿

Prévente des billets par téléphone (avec envoi d’un chèque) au 06 26 30 62 05.

À l’Office de Tourisme, ou le jour même en fonction des places disponibles.

Vous pouvez également retrouvez la troupe sur scène à

– Rouhling le 09/11 à 15h.

– Sarralbe le 21/01 à 20h.

– Grundviller le 25/01 à 15h.Adultes

12 .

rue du Colonel Cazal Casino des Faïenceries Sarreguemines 57200 Moselle Grand Est +33 6 26 30 62 05 theatre.grundviller57@gmail.com

English :

By the Troupe Théâtrale de Grundviller.

Author: Erich Koch.

Actors: Alain Bergdoll, Anne Dalmas, Cécile Douvinet, Olivier Kremer, Joëlle Mangione, Ludovic Reis, Antoine Scheffer, Marie-Thérèse Weisskopp.

Blower: Paulette Paquet.

Pierre Graf is unemployed and not really looking for work! He didn’t show up for his last job interview. But he did meet an old friend. They celebrate this event together and go home drunk. His sister-in-law cuts him off and encourages his wife to leave him. Pierre finds himself alone with his son, his father and his boyfriend!

As luck would have it, he meets a baroness on the Internet, to whom he pretends he’s a real « Graf ». He has to meet her, and the 4 friends try to fleece her. To do so, they transform themselves into Butler, chauffeur and secretary.

When a lady shows up, they think it’s the Baroness, but it’s a social worker. They confuse the two ladies and chaos ensues! How will they get out of all the lies?

¿

Pre-sale tickets by telephone (with cheque) on 06 26 30 62 05.

At the Tourist Office, or on the day, subject to availability.

You can also catch the troupe on stage at

– Rouhling on 09/11 at 3pm.

– Sarralbe on 21/01 at 8pm.

– Grundviller on 01/25 at 3pm.

German :

Von der Troupe Théâtrale de Grundviller.

Autor: Erich Koch.

Darsteller: Alain Bergdoll, Anne Dalmas, Cécile Douvinet, Olivier Kremer, Joëlle Mangione, Ludovic Reis, Antoine Scheffer, Marie-Thérèse Weisskopp.

Souffleuse: Paulette Paquet.

Pierre Graf ist arbeitslos und sucht nicht wirklich nach Arbeit! Zum letzten Vorstellungsgespräch ist er nicht erschienen. Stattdessen hat er einen langjährigen Freund getroffen. Sie feiern zusammen und kommen beschwipst nach Hause. Seine Schwägerin dreht ihm den Geldhahn zu und bringt seine Frau dazu, ihn zu verlassen. Pierre bleibt mit seinem Sohn, seinem Vater und seinem Freund allein zurück!

Zum Glück hat er im Internet eine Baronin kennengelernt, der er vorgaukelt, er sei ein echter « Graf ». Er muss sie treffen und die vier Freunde versuchen, sie auszunehmen. Dazu verwandeln sie sich in Butler, Chauffeur und Sekretär.

Als eine Dame auftaucht, denken sie, es sei die Baronin, aber sie ist eine Sozialarbeiterin. Sie verwechseln die beiden Damen und das Chaos ist perfekt! Wie sollen sie sich durch all diese Lügen kämpfen?

¿

Telefonischer Kartenvorverkauf (mit Übersendung eines Schecks) unter 06 26 30 62 05.

Im Fremdenverkehrsamt oder am selben Tag, je nach Verfügbarkeit der Plätze.

Sie können die Truppe auch auf der Bühne in

– Rouhling am 09.11. um 15 Uhr.

– Sarralbe am 21/01 um 20 Uhr.

– Grundviller am 25.01. um 15 Uhr.

Italiano :

A cura della Troupe Théâtrale de Grundviller.

Autore: Erich Koch.

Attori: Alain Bergdoll, Anne Dalmas, Cécile Douvinet, Olivier Kremer, Joëlle Mangione, Ludovic Reis, Antoine Scheffer, Marie-Thérèse Weisskopp.

Soffiatore: Paulette Paquet.

Pierre Graf è disoccupato e non sta cercando lavoro! Non si è presentato al suo ultimo colloquio di lavoro. Tuttavia, si è incontrato con un vecchio amico. Festeggiano insieme e tornano a casa ubriachi. La cognata gli taglia la strada e incoraggia la moglie a lasciarlo. Pierre si ritrova solo con suo figlio, suo padre e il suo fidanzato!

Per fortuna, ha fatto la conoscenza di una baronessa su Internet, alla quale finge di essere un vero « Graf ». Deve incontrarla e i 4 amici cercano di fregarla. Per farlo, si trasformano in maggiordomo, autista e segretario.

Quando si presenta una signora, pensano che sia la baronessa, ma è un’assistente sociale. Confondono le due signore e si scatena il caos! Come riusciranno a superare tutte le bugie?

¿

Prevendita dei biglietti per telefono (con assegno) al numero 06 26 30 62 05.

Presso l’Ufficio del Turismo o il giorno stesso, a seconda della disponibilità.

È inoltre possibile vedere la troupe in scena a

– Rouhling il 09/11 alle 15:00.

– Sarralbe il 21/01 alle 20:00.

– Grundviller il 25/01 alle 15.00.

Espanol :

Por la Troupe Théâtrale de Grundviller.

Autor: Erich Koch.

Actores: Alain Bergdoll, Anne Dalmas, Cécile Douvinet, Olivier Kremer, Joëlle Mangione, Ludovic Reis, Antoine Scheffer, Marie-Thérèse Weisskopp.

Soplador: Paulette Paquet.

Pierre Graf está en paro y no busca trabajo No se presentó a su última entrevista de trabajo. Sin embargo, se encuentra con un viejo amigo. Lo celebran juntos y se van a casa borrachos. Su cuñada le corta el rollo y anima a su mujer a que le deje. Pierre se queda solo con su hijo, su padre y su novio

Por suerte, ha conocido en Internet a una baronesa, ante la que se hace pasar por un auténtico « Graf ». Tiene que reunirse con ella y los 4 amigos intentan desplumarla. Para ello, se transforman en mayordomo, chófer y secretaria.

Cuando aparece una señora, creen que es la Baronesa, pero se trata de una asistente social. Confunden a las dos damas y se desata el caos ¿Cómo conseguirán superar todas las mentiras?

¿

Venta anticipada de entradas por teléfono (con cheque) al 06 26 30 62 05.

En la Oficina de Turismo, o el mismo día según disponibilidad.

También puede ver a la compañía en escena en

– Rouhling el 09/11 a las 15h.

– Sarralbe el 21/01 a las 20h.

– Grundviller el 25/01 a las 15h.

L’événement Théâtre en Platt Der falsche Graf und die Internetbaronin ! Sarreguemines a été mis à jour le 2025-09-23 par OT COMMUNAUTAIRE SARREGUEMINES CONFLUENCES