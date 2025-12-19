Théâtre en Platt Der Schlappensammler Foyer Communal Bliesbruck

Théâtre en Platt Der Schlappensammler

Foyer Communal 1 rue Millery Bliesbruck Moselle

Tarif : 12 EUR

12

Tarif de base plein tarif

Début : Dimanche Dimanche 2026-03-01 15:00:00

fin : 2026-03-01 18:00:00

2026-03-01

C’est reparti pour une nouvelle saison.

Après 4 mois de répétitions et forte de vos rires de l’an passé, la Troupe de Théâtre de Volmunster remontera sur scène dès le mois de janvier avec une nouvelle pièce intitulée der Schlappensammler’’. Pièce comique en patois, en trois actes écrite par Alphonse Glock, elle traitera cette année d’un pan de la vie d’Emil, retraité Sncf et grand collectionneur de chaussures … gauches.

Emil qui n’a pas sa langue dans sa poche, habite avec sa sœur Héléna, qui gère la maison de main de maître, avec autorité. Les déboires des deux protagonistes les amèneront à rencontrer différents personnages au caractère également bien affirmé ; Ils verront ainsi défiler tout le corps médical, du docteur à la masseuse, sans oublier une gitane, des voisins et un agent immobilier.

Vous vous en doutez, cela ne sera pas aussi simple qu’il y parait et les quiproquos seront nombreux.

Pour connaître la fin de l’histoire, il faudra venir voir la troupe sur scène … Ils vous espèrent nombreux !

La troupe se produira également

– Meisenthal le 7 mars à 20 heures..

Renseignements et réservations

– Antoine Kirsch ( 03 87 96 75 25 ou 06 43 18 47 28).

– Tabac Corinne à Volmunster ( 03 87 96 72 46).

– Alexandre Seibert Fleuriste à Rohrbach les Bitche (03 87 02 07 60).Tout public

12 .

Foyer Communal 1 rue Millery Bliesbruck 57200 Moselle Grand Est

English :

Here we go again for a new season.

After 4 months of rehearsals, and building on last year?s laughter, the Troupe de Théâtre de Volmunster will be back on stage in January with a new play entitled der Schlappensammler . A comic play in patois, in three acts, written by Alphonse Glock, this year it will deal with a part of the life of Emil, retired from the SNCF and a great collector of … shoes.

An outspoken man, Emil lives with his sister Héléna, who runs the house with authority. As the two protagonists go through their trials and tribulations, they meet a variety of equally strong-willed characters, from doctors and masseuses to gypsies, neighbors and a real estate agent.

As you’d expect, it won’t be as simple as it seems, and there will be plenty of misunderstandings.

To find out the end of the story, you’ll have to come and see the troupe on stage… They hope to see many of you there!

The troupe will also be performing

– Meisenthal on March 7 at 8 p.m..

Information and reservations:

– Antoine Kirsch ( 03 87 96 75 25 or 06 43 18 47 28).

– Tabac Corinne in Volmunster ( 03 87 96 72 46).

– Alexandre Seibert Fleuriste, Rohrbach les Bitche (03 87 02 07 60).

