Théâtre Et le coeur fume encore BP 40287 Angoulême mercredi 17 décembre 2025.

BP 40287 Avenue des Maréchaux Angoulême Charente

Tarif : 11 – 11 – 11 EUR

Début : 2025-12-17 19:30:00

fin : 2025-12-17

2025-12-17

Margaux Eskenazi et Alice Carré revisitent les liens entre la France et l’Algérie, des années 50 au début du XXIe

siècle, et nous éclairent sur les dégâts créés par ce passé. Entre fiction et faits historiques, elles livrent un spectacle bouleversant.

BP 40287 Avenue des Maréchaux Angoulême 16000 Charente Nouvelle-Aquitaine +33 5 45 38 61 61 infos@theatre-angouleme.org

English :

Margaux Eskenazi and Alice Carré revisit the links between France and Algeria, from the 1950s to the beginning of the 21st century, and shed light on the damage created by this past

century, and shed light on the damage created by this past. A blend of fiction and historical fact, their show is deeply moving.

German :

Margaux Eskenazi und Alice Carré beleuchten die Beziehungen zwischen Frankreich und Algerien von den 1950er Jahren bis zum Beginn des 21

jahrhunderts, und klären uns über die Schäden auf, die diese Vergangenheit angerichtet hat. Zwischen Fiktion und historischen Fakten liefern sie ein erschütterndes Schauspiel.

Italiano :

Margaux Eskenazi e Alice Carré ripercorrono i legami tra Francia e Algeria, dagli anni Cinquanta all’inizio del XXI secolo

secolo, e fanno luce sui danni provocati da questo passato. Il loro spettacolo, che mescola finzione e fatti storici, è profondamente commovente.

Espanol :

Margaux Eskenazi y Alice Carré revisan los vínculos entre Francia y Argelia, desde los años cincuenta hasta principios del siglo XXI

y arrojan luz sobre los daños creados por este pasado. Mezcla de ficción y hechos históricos, su espectáculo es profundamente conmovedor.

